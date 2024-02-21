

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $310.0 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $814.2 million, or $3.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.2 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 42.2% to $941.4 million from $1.63 billion last year.



Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $310.0 Mln. vs. $814.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $941.4 Mln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



