

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $397 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $406 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.69 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $397 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



