

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU):



Earnings: $7.6 million in Q4 vs. -$26.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.47 in Q4 vs. -$1.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9.8 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Revenue: $722 million in Q4 vs. $776 million in the same period last year.



