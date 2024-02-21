

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $365.3 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $523.2 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.7% to $3.15 billion from $4.48 billion last year.



Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $365.3 Mln. vs. $523.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken