

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB1.30 billion, or RMB1.94 per share. This compares with RMB2.06 billion, or RMB3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.68 billion or RMB4.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 105.6% to RMB10.34 billion from RMB5.03 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.30 Bln. vs. RMB2.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB1.94 vs. RMB3.12 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB10.34 Bln vs. RMB5.03 Bln last year.



