

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report from data and market measurement firm Nielsen has revealed that YouTube dominated the U.S. streaming service for the 12th month in a row.



The Google-owned streaming service states: 'Viewers globally now watch more than 1 billion hours on average of YouTube content on their TVs every day and the number of top creators that receive the majority of their watchtime on TVs has increased by more than 400 percent. Not to mention, views of YouTube Shorts on connected TVs have grown by more than 100 percent from January to September 2023'.



YouTube topped the chart with 8.6 percent of viewership, followed by Netflix with 7.9 percent.



The milestone also highlights the fact that viewers are moving away from traditional television. YouTube's CEO Neal Mohan had commented previously, 'They're watching YouTube the way we used to sit down together for traditional TV shows - on the biggest screen in the home with friends and family.'



In recent times, YouTube TV achieved other milestones such as surpassing 8 million subscribers, whereas YouTube Premium and YouTube Music crossed 100 million subscribers.



