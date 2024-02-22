

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), a manufacturer of railway parts, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2024.



Quarterly earnings increased 63.1 percent to 198 million euros or 1.17 euro per share from 121.4 million euros or 0.70 euro per share in the last year, from the cross-divisional Profit & Cash Protection Program.



Earnings before interest and tax rose 39.2 percent to 247.9 million euros from 178.1 million euros in the previous year.



Revenue climbed 6 percent to 2.069 billion euros from 1.951 billion euros on the prior year, on higher customer demand.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects operating EBIT margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent, and revenues between 7.7 billion euros and 8 billion euros.



On Wednesday, Knorr-Bremse shares closed at EUR 58.52, up 0.62% in Germany.



