Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that it has received notification that on 21 February 2024, Jeremy Skillington, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 154,764 ordinary shares at a price of 10.8 pence per share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase, Jeremy holds 873,497 ordinary shares representing approximately 0.17 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (as implemented into English law) ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Poolbeg Pharma Plc

Jeremy Skillington, CEO

Ian O'Connell, CFO +44 (0) 207 183 1499 Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash, Charlie Beeson, Nigel Birks, Harriet Ward (ECM) +44 (0) 207 220 0500 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Phil Davies, Sam Butcher +44 (0) 207 496 3000 J&E Davy (Joint Broker)

Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Vici Rabbetts, Elena Bates +44 (0) 208 078 4357

poolbeg@optimumcomms.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to fund the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name of PDMR Jeremy Skillington 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Poolbeg Pharma plc b. LEI 213800UZ8WJLWYHBFL52 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary shares of £0.002 each

ISIN GB00BKPG7Z60 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10.8p 154,764 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price As in 4c) above e. Date of the transaction 21 February 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

