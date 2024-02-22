Anzeige
22.02.2024
JDE Peet's N.V.: L'OR Espresso enters into global partnership with Ferrari

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 22 February 2024

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP) today announced that L'OR Espresso has entered into a new global partnership with Ferrari. The collaboration will see L'OR Espresso embark on a new chapter alongside the Ferrari in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The WEC is the world's premier international sportscar championship and includes the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The partnership between these two iconic brands is fuelled by the shared values such as passion and exquisite craftsmanship and will set the senses racing for the Ferrari team and fans around the world with the distinctive style and energy that L'OR Espresso and Ferrari exemplify.

L'OR Espresso branding will be highly visible throughout Ferrari's WEC racing environment, including branding on the Ferrari 499P Hypercar and driver uniforms. L'OR Espresso will partner with Ferrari to create bespoke content and activities to celebrate the awakening of the senses, intensity of experience, and passion that racing and coffee bring to our lives. L'OR Espresso will also be served using L'OR Barista brewing systems in Ferrari Hypercar team hospitality for racing team personnel, partners, and guests at WEC events around the world.

This exciting collaboration will culminate with the launch of a limited edition bespoke range of coffee and coffee brewers inspired by the passion and craftmanship exemplified by both brands.

L'OR Espresso will also partner with Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the most renowned single-marque championship that has brought together dream cars and passionate drivers on the world's most prestigious tracks for over 30 years.

Fiona Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at JDE Peet's, commented: "We are thrilled to launch our new global partnership with Ferrari. Through this partnership, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to consolidate L'OR Espresso as a global premium coffee brand. L'OR Espresso awakens your senses to experience the power of Ferrari. The sensorial link between the two brands is obvious: leading in passion, in intensity of experience and in exquisite craftsmanship. L'OR Espresso will provide the Ferrari endurance team with the focus they need and allows the fans to be fully immersed in the experience."

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Offices, commented: "We are very pleased to start collaborating with a leading coffee company like JDE Peet's and its fast-growing premium brand L'OR Espresso. We share the values of passion, meticulous attention to the consumer, and research for innovation, and are thrilled to begin this journey together. I am convinced that the activation of this partnership will be a great success."

###

Enquiries

Media
Will Hummel
+31 6 3917 7280
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,100 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2023, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

