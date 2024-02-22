

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported fiscal 2023 pretax profit of 2.43 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.50 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 28.70 pence compared to a loss of 14.24 pence. Underlying pretax profit increased to 1.26 billion pounds from 206 million pounds, last year. Underlying operating profit increased to 1.59 billion pounds from 652 million pounds, previous year. Underlying EPS from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders was 13.68 pence compared to 1.95 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 16.49 billion pounds from 13.52 billion pounds, last year. Underlying revenue increased to 15.41 billion pounds from 12.69 billion pounds.



For 2024, the company expects underlying operating profit in a range of 1.7 billion pounds to 2.0 billion pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken