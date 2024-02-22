

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the fourth quarter of 2023 climbed to NT$482.0 million or US$15.7 million, from NT$154.9 million or US$5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$0.43 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.14 per basic ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Revenue for the fourth quarter was NT$5.72 billion or US$187.0 million, an increase of 22.2% from NT$4.69 billion or US$153.0 million last year.



