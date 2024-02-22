

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L, HKMPY, HKMPF) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023 increased to $190 million or 85 cents per share from $188 million or 84 cents per share in the prior year.



Core profit attributable to shareholders increased year-over-year 21% to $492 million.



Reported profit before tax increased to $281 million from $233 million last year, primarily due to the good growth in all three businesses, partially offset by the opioid legal settlement provision. Excluding exceptional items and other adjustments, core profit before tax was $626 million up 20% from the prior year.



Revenue was $2.875 billion up from $2.517 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead for 2024, the company projects group revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 6%; group core operating profit of $660 million to $700 million.



The Board recommends a final dividend of 47 cents per share, compared to 37 cents per share in 2022, bringing the total dividend for the full year to 72 cents per share, up from 56 cents per share in 2022. The proposed dividend will be paid on 3 May 2024 to eligible shareholders on the register at the close of business on 22 March 2024, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken