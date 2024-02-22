EPIC Suisse AG
Zurich, 22 February 2024
Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media
We cordially invite you to attend our 2023 Annual Results Conference Call.
We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE. Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.
Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event: +41 58 310 50 00
EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2023 and the 2023 Annual Results Press Release on 25 March 2024, at 07h00 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/
