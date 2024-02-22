

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a railroad infrastructure company, announced the signing of a syndicated loan agreement for 240 million euros that would replace an existing loan agreement from 2017



The syndicated loan is structured as a revolving credit line to draw funds flexibly as needed. Further, the loan amount can also be increased to 160 million euros as per the company.



The agreement has a term of five years until February 2029 and provides for two one-year extension options which can be exercised at the end of the first and second year of the loan agreement.



The new syndicated loan has been provided by eight banks in the form of a club deal.



Currently, Vossloh shares are trading at EUR 40.65, up 0.37% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken