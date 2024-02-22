The renewables unit of Portuguese energy supplier EDP has commissioned Portugal's second solar-wind hybrid project. It has installed 36 thousand bifacial panels alongside 13 wind turbines to produce 79 GWh of renewable energy per year. EDP Renewables, the renewable energy arm of Portuguese power utility EDP, has commissioned Portugal's second hybrid park to combine wind power and solar in the same location. The project features the 21 MW Monte de Vez solar plant and the São João wind farm, which has a capacity of 22. 8 MW. EDP Renewables installed 36,000 bifacial panels alongside 13 wind turbines ...

