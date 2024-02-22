

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $3.50 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $177 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



