PG&E Corp. (PCG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $919 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its annual earnings guidance in line with analysts' estimates. PG&E now expects net income per share of $1.10 to $1.14 per share against its previous outlook of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.



Excluding items, the company now projects income per share of $1.33 to $1.37 per share, higher than previous outlook of $1.31 to $1.35 per share.



Analysts, on average, expect the company to post earnings of $1.35 per share, for the year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $919 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45



