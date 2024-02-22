Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879080 | ISIN: US3873281071 | Ticker-Symbol: GRG
Frankfurt
22.02.24
08:00 Uhr
46,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,60047,40014:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC46,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.