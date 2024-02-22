WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net income totaled $26 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $36 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $25 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $145 million to $934 million compared to $789 million for the same period in the prior year. Both Construction and Materials segments posted year-over-year increases with the California and Mountain Groups up 44% and 14%, respectively, offset by a decrease in revenue of 9% in the Central Group.

Gross profit decreased $3 million to $94 million compared to $97 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $82 million, or 8.8% of revenue, compared to $81 million, or 10.2% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $74 million, compared to $50 million for the same period in the prior year.

"Across the Company, our teams had an outstanding fourth quarter," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "The quarter's strong results, however, were tempered by impacts from the legacy Tappan Zee and I-64 projects. Looking back on 2023, it was a transformative year for Granite as we delivered on our strategic plan. We met our expectations for organic revenue growth and achieved our adjusted EBITDA margin range. We continued to develop our home markets while growing what we believe is the highest quality CAP in Granite's history by $1 billion year-over-year. We generated operating cash flow in excess of our target at 5.2% of revenue and completed acquisitions that added exclusive rights to 140 million tons of reserves and expanded our vertically integrated footprint to the Southeast. We continue to make significant progress to deliver strong, predictable profitability by focusing on our core construction skills that we have developed and honed over the past 100 years."

"Our guidance in 2024 reflects significant revenue growth driven by the high level of our CAP, robust construction and materials markets, and contribution from the Lehman-Roberts Company and Memphis Stone & Gravel Company acquisition. Our 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance range remains unchanged, and we expect to see further improvements in operating cash flow."

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Net income totaled $44 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $140 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $104 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Revenue increased $208 million to $3.5 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $27 million to $396 million compared to $369 million in the prior year.

SG&A expenses totaled $294 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared to $273 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation and non-qualified deferred compensation expenses in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $269 million compared to $210 million for the same period in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 793,727 $ 665,077 $ 128,650 19.3 % $ 2,992,254 $ 2,803,935 $ 188,319 6.7 % Gross profit $ 72,034 $ 72,133 $ (99 ) (0.1 )% $ 325,055 $ 303,881 $ 21,174 7.0 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 9.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.8 %

Committed and Awarded Projects December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Change - Quarter over Quarter December 31, 2022 Change - Year over Year California $ 2,436,521 $ 2,345,294 $ 91,227 3.9 % $ 1,747,163 $ 689,358 39.5 % Central 1,707,862 1,811,426 (103,564 ) (5.7 )% 1,661,613 46,249 2.8 % Mountain 1,401,371 1,427,803 (26,432 ) (1.9 )% 1,076,363 325,008 30.2 % Total $ 5,545,754 $ 5,584,523 $ (38,769 ) (0.7 )% $ 4,485,139 $ 1,060,615 23.6 %

Construction revenue in the fourth quarter increased 19% year-over-year led by the California and Mountain groups with increases of 61% and 12%, respectively, more than offsetting a reduction in revenue in the Central group of 13% driven by a reduction in the estimated probable claim recovery from the legacy Tappan Zee project. Significantly higher levels of CAP for both the California and Mountain groups allowed our teams to increase revenue during the quarter. The performance in the quarter, combined with the strong third quarter, overcame the weather-related slow start to the year and resulted in a revenue increase of 7% year-over-year for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

While construction gross profit increased year-over-year for the fiscal year, gross profit margin in the fourth quarter decreased year-over-year primarily due to negative impacts from the legacy Tappan Zee and I-64 High Rise Bridge Projects. Although a non-cash event, we adjusted our probable claim recovery estimate on the Tappan Zee project to reflect developments in the dispute review process. This resulted in a negative impact to gross profit of $19 million during the fourth quarter. Even though construction activities are now substantially complete on the I-64 High Rise Bridge project, fourth quarter gross profit was negatively impacted by $14 million, or $7 million after non-controlling interest. For the year, the I-64 project's negative impact to gross profit was $55 million, or $27 million after non-controlling interest. Excluding the impact of these two projects, construction gross profit margin was 13% in the fourth quarter and for the fiscal year.

CAP decreased $39 million sequentially and increased $1.1 billion year-over-year. Despite a slight decrease in CAP during the fourth quarter, our markets continue to be robust, and we are entering 2024 with significantly higher CAP than we began 2023. Given the current market environment and strong funding levels of state Departments of Transportation, we believe there are substantial opportunities to continue to build CAP in 2024.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 139,971 $ 124,136 $ 15,835 12.8 % $ 516,884 $ 497,321 $ 19,563 3.9 % Gross profit $ 22,277 $ 24,648 $ (2,371 ) (9.6 )% $ 71,344 $ 65,613 $ 5,731 8.7 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 15.9 % 19.9 % 13.8 % 13.2 %

Materials revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 increased compared to the same periods in the prior year, driven primarily by sales from facilities and businesses acquired in 2023 and higher asphalt and aggregate sales prices. Gross profit and gross profit margin decreased during the fourth quarter primarily due to a gross loss from our newly acquired operations, including the impact of purchase accounting, which reduced gross profit margin by 260 bps.

Outlook

Our guidance for 2024 is described below:

Revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 9.0% to 11.0%

SG&A expense in the range of 7.5% to 8.0% of revenue

Mid-20s effective tax rate for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures of approximately $130 million to $150 million

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin or the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because we cannot predict with a reasonable degree of certainty and without unreasonable efforts certain components or excluded items that are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the potential significance of the unavailable information.

"In 2024, we expect to achieve the revenue growth and profitability targets that we announced two years ago," said Lisa Curtis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We believe this demonstrates that we are executing on our strategic plan. Entering 2024, with CAP 24% higher year-over-year and a strong market, we expect revenue to grow significantly in 2024 to a range of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion, inclusive of the recently acquired Lehman-Roberts Company and Memphis Stone & Gravel Company. As we have stated in the past, we expect profitability to increase to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% to 11.0% in 2024, led by our transformed project portfolio and improved materials margins. CAPEX is expected to be in a range of $130 million to $150 million, including approximately $50 million in planned strategic materials investments in land, reserves and an aggregate plant. This range also includes approximately $20 million related to a project-specific tunnel boring machine."

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,663 $ 293,991 Short-term marketable securities 35,863 39,374 Receivables, net 598,705 463,987 Contract assets 262,987 241,916 Inventories 103,898 86,809 Equity in unconsolidated construction joint ventures 171,233 183,808 Other current assets 53,102 37,411 Total current assets 1,643,451 1,347,296 Property and equipment, net 662,864 509,210 Long-term marketable securities - 26,569 Investments in affiliates 92,910 80,725 Goodwill 155,004 73,703 Intangible assets 117,322 9,212 Right of use assets 78,176 49,079 Deferred income taxes, net 8,179 22,208 Other noncurrent assets 55,634 49,931 Total assets $ 2,813,540 $ 2,167,933 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 39,932 $ 1,447 Accounts payable 408,363 334,392 Contract liabilities 243,848 173,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 337,740 288,469 Total current liabilities 1,029,883 797,594 Long-term debt 614,781 286,934 Long-term lease liabilities 63,548 32,170 Deferred income taxes, net 3,708 1,891 Other long-term liabilities 74,654 64,199 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,944,118 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 43,743,907 shares as of December 31, 2022 439 437 Additional paid-in capital 474,134 470,407 Accumulated other comprehensive income 881 788 Retained earnings 501,844 481,384 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders' equity 977,298 953,016 Non-controlling interests 49,668 32,129 Total equity 1,026,966 985,145 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,813,540 $ 2,167,933

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Construction $ 793,727 $ 665,077 $ 2,992,254 $ 2,803,935 Materials 139,971 124,136 516,884 497,321 Total revenue 933,698 789,213 3,509,138 3,301,256 Cost of revenue Construction 721,693 592,944 2,667,199 2,500,054 Materials 117,694 99,488 445,540 431,708 Total cost of revenue 839,387 692,432 3,112,739 2,931,762 Gross profit 94,311 96,781 396,399 369,494 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,987 80,574 294,466 272,610 Other costs, net 12,244 1,719 50,217 24,120 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (20,553 ) (2,155 ) (28,346 ) (12,617 ) Operating income 20,633 16,643 80,062 85,381 Other (income) expense Loss on debt extinguishment - - 51,052 - Interest income (6,251 ) (3,282 ) (17,538 ) (6,528 ) Interest expense 6,563 2,621 18,462 12,624 Equity in income of affiliates, net (6,370 ) (3,915 ) (25,748 ) (13,571 ) Other (income) expense, net (3,307 ) (3,607 ) (6,020 ) 1,039 Total other (income) expense, net (9,365 ) (8,183 ) 20,208 (6,436 ) Income before income taxes 29,998 24,826 59,854 91,817 Provision for income taxes 8,289 5,650 30,267 12,960 Net income 21,709 19,176 29,587 78,857 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 4,289 2,876 14,012 4,445 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 25,998 $ 22,052 $ 43,599 $ 83,302 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.99 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.97 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,934 43,732 43,879 44,485 Diluted 53,605 51,475 52,565 52,326

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 29,587 $ 78,857 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 92,270 82,569 Amortization related to long-term debt 2,390 2,366 Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment 51,052 - Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (28,346 ) (12,617 ) Deferred income taxes 26,556 5,447 Stock-based compensation 10,477 7,765 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated construction joint ventures 18,617 19,676 Net income from affiliates (25,748 ) (13,571 ) Other non-cash adjustments 5,695 222 Changes in assets and liabilities 1,157 (115,067 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 183,707 $ 55,647 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (9,740 ) (94,104 ) Maturities of marketable securities 40,000 45,000 Proceeds from called marketable securities - 6 Purchases of property and equipment (140,384 ) (121,612 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 38,109 26,064 Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 1,545 - Proceeds from the sale of business - 140,576 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (294,018 ) - Issuance of notes receivable - (7,560 ) Collection of notes receivable 5,198 630 Net cash used in investing activities $ (359,290 ) $ (11,000 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 305,000 50,000 Debt principal repayments (305,118 ) (125,164 ) Capped call transactions (53,035 ) - Redemption of warrants (13,201 ) - Proceeds from issuance of 3.75% Convertible Notes 373,750 - Debt issuance costs (10,865 ) - Cash dividends paid (22,811 ) (23,271 ) Repurchases of common stock (4,124 ) (70,898 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 43,300 13,150 Distributions to non-controlling partners (14,224 ) (8,567 ) Other financing activities, net 583 439 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 299,255 $ (164,311 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 123,672 $ (119,664 ) Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of period 293,991 413,655 Cash, cash equivalents and $0 in restricted cash at end of period $ 417,663 $ 293,991

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of loss on debt extinguishment in 2023 and other costs, net, which include investigation-related legal fees, strategic acquisition costs, a litigation charge and costs and non-cash impairment charges related to the wind down of our international mineral services operations in 2023, and investigation-related legal fees, settlement charges, divestiture costs and a gain on sale of a business in 2022.

We provide adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net as described above;

Transaction costs which include acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition-related depreciation in 2023 and 2022;

Loss on debt extinguishment in 2023, and

Income taxes related to the disposal of Inliner goodwill and tax basis difference on held for sale entities in 2022 and establishment of valuation allowance in 2023.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EBITDA: Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 25,998 $ 22,052 $ 43,599 $ 83,302 Net income margin (2) 2.8 % 2.8 % 1.2 % 2.5 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense (3) 27,144 21,181 92,866 83,618 Provision for income taxes 8,289 5,650 30,267 12,960 Interest (income) expense, net 312 (661) 924 6,096 EBITDA(1) $ 61,743 $ 48,222 $ 167,656 $ 185,976 EBITDA margin(1)(2) 6.6 % 6.1 % 4.8 % 5.6 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net $ 12,244 $ 1,719 $ 50,217 $ 24,120 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 51,052 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 73,987 $ 49,941 $ 268,925 $ 210,096 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 7.9 % 6.3 % 7.7 % 6.4 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest (income) expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, and loss on debt extinguishment, as described above. (2) Represents net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $934 million and $789 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.5 billion and $3.3 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income taxes $ 29,998 $ 24,826 $ 59,854 $ 91,817 Other costs, net 12,244 1,719 50,217 24,120 Transaction costs 1,660 1,736 6,706 9,680 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 51,052 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 43,902 $ 28,281 $ 167,829 $ 125,617 Provision for income taxes $ 8,289 $ 5,650 $ 30,267 $ 12,960 Tax effect of goodwill disposal related to sale of business - - - (10,070 ) Tax basis difference on held for sale entities - - - 17,691 Tax expense to establish valuation allowance - - (1,542 ) - Tax effect of adjusting items (1) 3,615 899 13,491 5,668 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 11,904 $ 6,549 $ 42,216 $ 26,249 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 25,998 $ 22,052 $ 43,599 $ 83,302 After-tax adjusting items 10,289 2,556 96,026 20,511 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 36,287 $ 24,608 $ 139,625 $ 103,813 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock (2) 53,605 51,475 52,565 52,326 Less: dilutive effect of Convertible Notes (3) (9,099 ) (7,309 ) (8,103 ) (7,309 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 44,506 44,166 44,462 45,018 Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.97 $ 1.70 After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.27 0.10 2.17 0.61 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.82 $ 0.56 $ 3.14 $ 2.31

(1) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using our estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 excludes the $51 million loss on debt extinguishment and $5 million non-cash impairment charges included in "Other costs, net" which are not tax deductible. The tax effect of adjusting items for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 excludes a $12 million charge related to the resolution of the SEC investigation which is not tax deductible. (2) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock includes the dilutive effect on net income per share attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated of the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes potentially converting into 9,099,009 shares of common stock for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 7,308,848 shares of common stock for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the potential dilutive effect of 995,847 shares related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes is not included as their inclusion would be antidilutive resulting in 8,103,162 potentially converting into shares of common stock. (3) When calculating diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes and the 3.75% Convertible Notes when not antidilutive. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect from the 2.75% Convertible Notes and 3.75% Convertible Notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instruments which offset any potential share dilution above the $31.47 conversion price up to a share price of $53.44 for the 2.75% Convertible Notes and above the $46.12 conversion price up to a share price of $79.83 for the 3.75% Convertible Notes. The average share price did not exceed $53.44 in any period.

