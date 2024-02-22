

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $62.8 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $31.3 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $68.3 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to $797.9 million from $591.2 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $62.8 Mln. vs. $31.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $797.9 Mln vs. $591.2 Mln last year.



