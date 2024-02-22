

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.27 billion, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $1.48 billion, or $5.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $5.22 billion from $5.11 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.28 vs. $5.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.22 Bln vs. $5.11 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken