Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated January 8, 2024, that the Company's acquisition of an 80% interest in the Bangemall, Gawler and the Western Wood copper projects in Australia (the "Australian Transaction"), which closed in escrow on January 8, 2024, has received final TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The forty million common shares of the Company issued to Metals of Australia Pty Ltd. and fifteen million common shares issued to Western Wood Capital Pty Ltd. as consideration for completion for the Australian Transaction have been released from escrow upon receipt of final TSXV approval.

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

+976 7732 1914

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198878

SOURCE: Aranjin Resources Ltd