Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
22.02.24
17:02 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 15:50
Empowering Futures With IBM SkillsBuild

By Maggie Rodriguez

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / IBM

Image courtesy of WFLA

Originally published by wfla.com

They say technology is the workforce of the future and if you love to learn, build your skills in all things tech with a free online platform from IBM SkillsBuild. Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner joins us to explain more and how you can get started. Learn more and sign up today at SkillsBuild.org.

Watch the full segment here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.