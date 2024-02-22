

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) announced the successful completion of acquiring Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL).



Gracell will now function as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the US.



According to the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca has purchased all of Gracell's fully diluted share capital through a merger for $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing. Additionally, a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share in cash will be paid upon reaching a specific regulatory milestone.



The initial cash payment accounts for a total transaction value of about $1.0 billion. When considering both the upfront and contingent value payments, the potential transaction value could amount to approximately $1.2 billion upon successful completion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken