

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall by Cascade Designs of about 60,655 MSR camping cooking pots.



These pots were sold at outdoor equipment stores across the country from January 2008 to October 2023, priced between $40 and $290.



The reason for the recall is the potential detachment or loosening of the pot handle, which could result in burn and scald hazards as hot food and liquids may spill.



Cascade Designs has already received 22 reports of handle issues, leading to two burn injuries.



As a precaution, the CPSC recommends that consumers cease using the affected camping cooking pots immediately, and contact Cascade Designs for guidance on submitting a photo of the product to receive a complimentary replacement pot handle/lifter.



