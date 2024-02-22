

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Worthington Enterprises recall about 146,160 EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders due to a risk of fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled propane exchange cylinders could leak gas, posing a fire hazard. However, no incidents or accidents have been reported.



The recall involves EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders with model number EVAS - M0859, a serial number beginning with a 'W,' and a date code of either '06-23' or '07-23.'



While the cylinders were initially sold with an AmeriGas label, consumers could have exchanged these cylinders with other propane distributors who would have then placed their own branded sleeve/label on them.



The company has asked customers to stop using the recalled EVAS 20 lb. propane cylinders immediately, close the top valve completely and return them to any AmeriGas Propane Exchange retail location for a free replacement.



The recalled cylinders were sold at AmeriGas' propane cylinder exchange suppliers in New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts (Boston Metropolitan) area from July 2023 through August 2023, or from a propane cylinder exchange supplier thereafter, for between $20 and $80.



