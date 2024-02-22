WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):
Earnings: $20.38 million in Q4 vs. -$0.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.9 million or $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $646.21 million in Q4 vs. $537.54 million in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX