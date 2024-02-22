

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $378 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $415 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $490 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $378 Mln. vs. $415 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.16



