

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $325.64 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $293.68 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.02 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $325.64 Mln. vs. $293.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

