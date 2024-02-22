WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $158 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.0% to $1.62 billion from $2.05 billion last year.
Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $158 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX