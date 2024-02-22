

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release Q4 figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter following the flat reading in the previous three months. Core retail sales are seen down by 0.1 percent on quarter after climbing 1.0 percent in the third quarter.



Malaysia will provide January data for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.



Singapore will see January numbers for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Friday in observance of the Emperor's birthday and will re-open on Monday.



