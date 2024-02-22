

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corp. (NE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $149.70 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $134.96 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $56.32 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $642.98 million from $622.59 million last year.



Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $149.70 Mln. vs. $134.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $642.98 Mln vs. $622.59 Mln last year.



