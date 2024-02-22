

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $165 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $3.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $4.26 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $165 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.25 vs. $3.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.08 -Revenue (Q4): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



