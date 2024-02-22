

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -$151.50 million, or -$1.07 per share. This compares with -$201.09 million, or -$1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $49.35 million from $41.97 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$151.50 Mln. vs. -$201.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.07 vs. -$1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $49.35 Mln vs. $41.97 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken