

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $222 million, or $6.28 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $31.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $6.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $4.78 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $222 Mln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.28 vs. $31.92 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken