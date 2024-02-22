

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies In. (IMOS) Thursday reported results for the fourth quarter, with earnings and revenues increasing from last year.



Revenue for the fourth quarter was NT$5,725.4 million or US$187.0 million, an increase of 22.2% from NT$4,686.2 million or US$153.0 million for the same period in 2022.



Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2023 was NT$482.0 million or US$15.7 million, and NT$0.66 or US$0.02 per basic common share. This compares to NT$154.9 million or US$5.1 million, and NT$0.22 or US$0.01 per basic common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were US$0.43 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.14 per basic ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022.



