WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):
Earnings: -$658 million in Q4 vs. $2.90 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.60 in Q4 vs. $2.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.17 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $1.69 billion in Q4 vs. $3.38 billion in the same period last year.
