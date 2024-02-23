Vancouver, British Columbia and Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV: XYBN), is issuing this news release to clarify certain statements contained in its news release dated February 22, 2024 (the "Initial News Release") with respect to certain financial results for its third quarter ending on December 31, 2023.

The Company inadvertently provided a summary of the previously disclosed financial results for Q2 2024 in the Initial News Release, and advises that the Initial News Release should be disregarded in its entirety and replaced by the following disclosure regarding financial results for Q3 2024:

Xybion Digital Reports Completion of Acquisition While Maintaining Profitable Growth and Releases Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on December 31, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia and Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV: XYBN), an R&D and laboratory process digitization and information management software as a service and consulting company simplifying operations to speed up innovation and improve compliance, today reported financial results for its third quarter ending on December 31, 2023. Financial references are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted onto SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for information relating to non-IFRS measures and risk factors.

Financial Highlights for Q3 2024 - December 31, 2023:

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) of $825,940 in Q3 2024, compared to $215,640 in Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.4%, as compared to 4.9% in Q3 2023.

(non-IFRS measure) of $825,940 in Q3 2024, compared to $215,640 in Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.4%, as compared to 4.9% in Q3 2023. Revenue from Software Subscriptions increased by 13.8% or $.176 million to $1.453 million, as compared to $1.277 million in Q3 of 2023.

increased by 13.8% or $.176 million to $1.453 million, as compared to $1.277 million in Q3 of 2023. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at December 31, 2023 increased by 25.1% or $2.634 million to $13.132 million, as compared to $10.498 million at December 31, 2022.

(ARR) at December 31, 2023 increased by 25.1% or $2.634 million to $13.132 million, as compared to $10.498 million at December 31, 2022. Overall quarterly revenue increased by 9.2% to $4.76 million, as compared to $4.36 million in Q3 2023.

increased by 9.2% to $4.76 million, as compared to $4.36 million in Q3 2023. Gross profit for Q3 2024 totaled $3.43 million, an increase of 21.3% or $602,824, as compared to $2.83 million in Q3 2023. Gross margin was 72.1% of revenue in Q3 2024, as compared to 64.8% in Q3 2023.

for Q3 2024 totaled $3.43 million, an increase of 21.3% or $602,824, as compared to $2.83 million in Q3 2023. Gross margin was 72.1% of revenue in Q3 2024, as compared to 64.8% in Q3 2023. Net (Loss) of $(296,928) in Q3 2024, compared to a net loss of $(7,105) in Q3 2023. The reason for the increased net loss was the expenses associated with the Autoscribe acquisition.

of $(296,928) in Q3 2024, compared to a net loss of $(7,105) in Q3 2023. The reason for the increased net loss was the expenses associated with the Autoscribe acquisition. As of December 31, 2023 the company had $7,489,882 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM)Revenue as of December 31, 2023 was $17.338 million.

as of December 31, 2023 was $17.338 million. Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA(non-IFRS measure) as of December 31, 2023 was $2.99 million.

"I am pleased to report that on November 16th we completed the acquisition of Autoscribe, a globally recognized LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Software) software provider, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with additional operations in the United States and Australia. Autoscribe LIMS provides multi-industry domain solutions, easy to use and configure software that is currently used by over 140 customers. This acquisition aligns with Xybion's vision of fast-tracking lab digitization and information management SaaS solutions to simplify lab operations and speed up innovation," stated Dr. Pradip Banerjee, CEO of Xybion. "Our team remained focused on delivering profitable growth with a special focus on growing our SaaS revenue while working on closing and integrating Autoscribe with the rest of Xybion offerings for our combined client base which is now over 350 in 35 countries," concluded Dr. Banerjee.

Non- IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-IFRS financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before net finance expenses, depreciation and amortization expense and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before income taxes, net finance costs, depreciation and amortization, Paycheck Protection Payment (PPP) loan forgiveness, one-time Reverse Takeover (RTO) expenses and stock-based compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to revenues. Since the Company capitalizes its operating leases as right of use assets, the amount of amortization related to these right of use (ROU) assets was not added back to earnings in determining Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful measures of financial performance because they provide an indication of the Company's ability to seize growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner and finance its ongoing operations. Each of these non-IFRS financial measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement financial statements by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/.

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Pradip Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerning relating to the release of financial results, plans related to the Company's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including with respect to the timing of such release. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. Such factors include, among others, the risks described in disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

