

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss electrification and automation major ABB Ltd. (ABB) Friday said it has appointed Morten Wierod as its new chief executive officer, effective August 1.



He will replace the current CEO Bjorn Rosengren who will step down on July 31, and will subsequently retire on December 31, 2024.



Wierod joined the company in 1998 and is currently the president of the Electrification Business Area.



On Thursday, ABB shares closed at SEK 477.50, up 0.76% in Stockholm.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken