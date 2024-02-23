

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Friday reported a loss of 1.035 billion euros or 0.21 euros per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 1.014 billion euros or 0.20 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding special items, the company posted adjusted earnings of 1.826 billion euros or 0.37 euros per share, lower than 1.987 billion euros or 0.40 euros per hare last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased marginally to 11.619 billion euros from 11.495 billion euros a year ago.



Deutsche Telekom said its adjusted EBITDA AL for the quarter increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 10.009 billion euros.



Fourth-quarter revenue was 29.369 billion euros, lower than 29.800 billion euros in the previous year.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA AL to grow 6 percent to around 42.9 billion euros.



