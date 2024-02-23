

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L[) said the Board's expectations for fiscal 2024 performance are unchanged. The Group expected fiscal 2024 revenue is now 87% covered by revenue generated in the period to date and the current order book.



Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive, said: 'The current financial year continues broadly to plan despite severe weather impacting operations at some of our manufacturing sites which has increased our second half weighting.'



The Group will report interim results for the six months ended 30 April 2024 on 4 June 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken