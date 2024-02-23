

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German aerospace and defense company Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) Friday announced that it has secured a contract that encompasses Skyranger air defense system from Austria.



As per the company, the contract is worth a figure in the mid-three-digit million-euro range.



The company plans to start the delivery in 2026.



Rheinmetall is acting as a subcontractor of GDELS, a vehicle maker tasked with upgrading Austria's fleet of Pandur wheeled armored vehicles.



Working closely with Austria, the company's specialists designed a special lightweight version of the Skyranger 30 that can be easily integrated with the GDELS Pandur.



The Skyranger 30 is designed to counter current and emerging aerial threats to ground force.



On Thursday, Rheinmetall shares closed at EUR 401.70, up 0.43% in Germany.



