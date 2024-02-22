RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company" or "Apple Hospitality") today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Selected Statistical and Financial Data
As of and For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except statistical and per share amounts)(1)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net income
$20,765
$2,312
798.1%
$177,489
$144,805
22.6%
Net income per share
$0.09
$0.01
800.0%
$0.77
$0.63
22.2%
Operating income
$38,910
$17,488
122.5%
$247,481
$206,478
19.9%
Operating margin %
12.5%
5.8%
670 bps
18.4%
16.7%
170 bps
Adjusted EBITDAre
$90,536
$89,714
0.9%
$436,895
$413,115
5.8%
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$103,667
$105,639
(1.9%)
$500,079
$477,876
4.6%
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
32.9%
34.5%
(160 bps)
36.4%
37.3%
(90 bps)
Modified funds from operations (MFFO)
$72,387
$74,534
(2.9%)
$366,884
$351,424
4.4%
MFFO per share
$0.31
$0.33
(6.1%)
$1.60
$1.53
4.6%
Average Daily Rate (ADR) (Actual)
$149.88
$147.30
1.8%
$155.76
$149.36
4.3%
Occupancy (Actual)
69.6%
69.7%
(0.1%)
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) (Actual)
$104.27
$102.71
1.5%
$115.60
$108.45
6.6%
Comparable Hotels ADR
$150.72
$146.99
2.5%
$156.55
$149.62
4.6%
Comparable Hotels Occupancy
69.7%
69.8%
(0.1%)
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
Comparable Hotels RevPAR
$105.01
$102.56
2.4%
$116.23
$108.67
7.0%
Distributions paid
$55,164
$52,675
4.7%
$238,283
$139,467
70.9%
Distributions paid per share
$0.24
$0.23
4.3%
$1.04
$0.61
70.5%
Cash and cash equivalents
$10,287
Total debt outstanding
$1,378,002
Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents
$1,367,715
Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents, to total capitalization (2)
25.4%
|____________________
(1)
Explanations of and reconciliations to net income determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") of non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and MFFO, are included below.
(2)
Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents ("net total debt outstanding"), divided by net total debt outstanding plus equity market capitalization based on the Company's closing share price of $16.61 on December 31, 2023.
|Comparable Hotels is defined as the 223 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2023, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership, and for dispositions and assets held for sale, results have been excluded for the Company's period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company's ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.
Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality, commented, "With continued strength in leisure demand and steady improvements in business travel, we are pleased to report Comparable Hotels RevPAR growth of more than 2% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 7% for the full year 2023, as compared to the same periods of 2022. Comparable Hotels RevPAR was up approximately 8% relative to both the fourth quarter and full year 2019, with Comparable Hotels Occupancy still below pre-pandemic levels. Our revenue and asset management teams continue to leverage our scale ownership of rooms-focused hotels and the access to performance data that our platform provides to maximize profitability across our hotels, driving strong margins despite continued inflationary and wage pressures. As we look ahead, the fundamentals of our business remain favorable, with continued strength in both business and leisure demand bolstered by limited near-term supply growth."
Mr. Knight continued, "During the fourth quarter, we acquired five high-quality hotels located in dynamic and growing markets that complement our existing portfolio and reflect our proven investment strategy. Our effective capital raise in the quarter enabled us to complete these transactions while maintaining the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet, positioning us for continued external growth as strategic opportunities arise. We currently have two hotels under contract for purchase and continue to underwrite numerous potential opportunities that will further enhance our unique and scalable platform and maximize long-term value for our shareholders. Our accomplishments in 2023 and our outperformance since the onset of the pandemic are a testament to the merits of our strategy of owning a high-quality, diversified portfolio of rooms-focused hotels with broad consumer appeal while maintaining financial flexibility with low leverage and speak to the strength of the brands and management companies we work with. I am confident we are well positioned to continue to outperform in the year ahead."
Hotel Portfolio Overview
As of December 31, 2023, Apple Hospitality owned 225 hotels, including two properties classified as held for sale, with an aggregate of 29,900 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 38 states.
Highlights
- Strong operating performance: Comparable Hotels RevPAR was $105 for the fourth quarter 2023 and $116 for the full year 2023, increases of 2% and 7%, respectively, as compared to the same periods of 2022. Comparable Hotels ADR was $151 for the fourth quarter 2023 and $157 for the full year 2023, increases of 3% and 5%, respectively, as compared to the same periods of 2022. Comparable Hotels Occupancy was 70% for the fourth quarter 2023, essentially flat to fourth quarter 2022, and 74% for the full year 2023, an increase of 2% as compared to 2022. Comparable Hotels Occupancy and RevPAR exceeded industry averages as reported by STR for the fourth quarter 2023. Comparable Hotels Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR exceeded industry averages as reported by STR for the full year 2023. Based on preliminary results for the Company's portfolio for the month of January 2024, Comparable Hotels Occupancy was approximately 64%, an increase compared to January 2023, with growth in Comparable Hotels ADR as compared to January 2023.
- Strong bottom-line performance: The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $104 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $500 million for the full year 2023, down 2% and up 5%, respectively, as compared to the same periods of 2022. The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 32.9% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 36.4% for the full year 2023, down 160 bps and 90 bps, respectively, as compared to the same periods of 2022.
- Transactional activity: During the year, the Company acquired six hotels and a free-standing parking garage for a combined total purchase price of approximately $289.8 million. The Company currently has two additional hotels under contract for purchase for an anticipated combined total purchase price of approximately $177.5 million. In February 2024, the Company sold two hotels for a combined gross sales price of approximately $33.5 million.
- Capital markets: During the fourth quarter 2023, the Company sold approximately 12.8 million shares under its at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Program") at a weighted-average market sales price of approximately $17.05 per common share and received net proceeds of approximately $216 million.
- Balance sheet: The Company has maintained the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. At December 31, 2023, the Company's total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents, was approximately 25%.
- Monthly distributions: During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid distributions totaling $0.24 per common share. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $15.91 on February 20, 2024, the current annualized monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.
- Corporate Responsibility Report: In December 2023, the Company published its annual Corporate Responsibility Report which details the Company's performance and initiatives in this area and features its commitment to environmental sustainability, governance and resiliency, corporate employees, hotel associates and guests, communities and other stakeholders. The Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report and related materials can be found on the Corporate Responsibility section of the Company's website.
The Company is providing monthly performance detail for its Comparable Hotels with comparisons to the respective periods of 2022. The following table highlights the Company's Comparable Hotels monthly performance during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (in thousands, except statistical data):
% Change
October
November
December
October
November
December
October
November
December
2023
2023
2023
Q4 2023
2022
2022
2022
Q4 2022
2022
2022
2022
Q4 2022
ADR (Comparable Hotels)
$163.43
$148.15
$137.58
$150.72
$157.24
$144.96
$136.13
$146.99
3.9%
2.2%
1.1%
2.5%
Occupancy (Comparable Hotels)
77.3%
70.3%
61.5%
69.7%
78.2%
70.0%
61.2%
69.8%
(1.2%)
0.4%
0.5%
(0.1%)
RevPAR (Comparable Hotels)
$126.30
$104.16
$84.55
$105.01
$122.90
$101.47
$83.27
$102.56
2.8%
2.7%
1.5%
2.4%
Operating income (Loss) (Actual)
$30,204
$11,972
$(3,266)
$38,910
$29,858
$12,355
$(24,725)
$17,488
1.2%
(3.1%)
86.8%
122.5%
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (Actual) (1)
$49,280
$30,470
$21,988
$101,738
$48,695
$31,213
$22,054
$101,962
1.2%
(2.4%)
(0.3%)
(0.2%)
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel
$50,688
$30,835
$22,144
$103,667
$50,821
$32,370
$22,448
$105,639
(0.3%)
(4.7%)
(1.4%)
(1.9%)
|____________________
(1)
See explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted Hotel EBITDA to net income included below.
(2)
See explanation and reconciliation of Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA to Adjusted Hotel EBITDA included below.
|Comparable Hotels is defined as the 223 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2023, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership, and for dispositions and assets held for sale, results have been excluded for the Company's period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company's ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.
Portfolio Activity
Acquisitions
As previously announced, during 2023, the Company acquired six hotels and a free-standing parking garage for a combined total purchase price of approximately $289.8 million. The acquisitions include the following:
- In June 2023, the Company acquired the 154-room Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle for a total purchase price of approximately $31.0 million, or $201,000 per key.
- In October 2023, the Company acquired the 175-room Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown for a total purchase price of approximately $48.1 million, or $275,000 per key.
- In October 2023, the Company acquired the 159-room Hyatt House Salt Lake City/Downtown for a total purchase price of approximately $34.3 million, or $215,000 per key.
- In October 2023, the Company acquired a 346-space parking garage for approximately $9.1 million, which serves the two Salt Lake City hotels as well as the surrounding area.
- In October 2023, the Company acquired the 146-room Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle South/Renton for a total purchase price of approximately $55.5 million, or $380,000 per key.
- In November 2023, the Company acquired the 192-room Embassy Suites by Hilton South Jordan Salt Lake City for a total purchase price of approximately $36.8 million, or $191,000 per key.
- In December 2023, the Company acquired the 299-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center for a total purchase price of approximately $75.0 million, or $251,000 per key.
Contracts for Potential Acquisitions
As previously announced, the Company currently has two additional hotels under contract for purchase for a combined total anticipated purchase price of approximately $177.5 million. The hotels currently under contract for purchase include:
- An Embassy Suites by Hilton currently under development in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $79.3 million with an expected 262 rooms, which the Company anticipates acquiring in mid-2024 following completion of construction.
- A Motto by Hilton to be developed in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $98.2 million with an expected 260 rooms, which the Company anticipates acquiring in late 2025 following completion of construction.
There are many conditions to closing on each of these hotels that have not yet been satisfied, and there can be no assurance that closings on these hotels will occur under the outstanding purchase contracts.
Dispositions
In February 2024, the Company sold the 122-room Hampton Inn by Hilton Bentonville/Rogers and the 126-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Bentonville-Rogers in one transaction, for a combined gross sales price of approximately $33.5 million. The Company anticipates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these two hotels will be used to complete a 1031 Exchange with future acquisitions, which will result in the deferral of taxable gains of approximately $15 million.
Capital Improvements
Apple Hospitality consistently reinvests in its hotels to maintain and enhance each property's relevance and competitive position within its respective market. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company invested approximately $77 million in capital expenditures. The Company anticipates investing approximately $75 million to $85 million in capital improvements during 2024, which includes comprehensive renovation projects for approximately 20 hotels.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Summary
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion of total outstanding debt with a current combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 4.3%, cash on hand of approximately $10 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of approximately $650 million. Excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, the Company's total outstanding debt as of December 31, 2023, was comprised of approximately $283 million in property-level debt secured by 15 hotels and approximately $1.1 billion outstanding under its unsecured credit facilities. The number of unencumbered hotels in the Company's portfolio as of December 31, 2023, was 210. The Company's total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023, was approximately 25%, which provides Apple Hospitality with financial flexibility to fund capital requirements and pursue opportunities in the marketplace. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's weighted-average debt maturities were 3.7 years.
Capital Markets
Share Repurchase Program
The Company has in place a Share Repurchase Program that provides for share repurchases in open market transactions. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company purchased, under its Share Repurchase Program, approximately 0.5 million of its common shares at a weighted-average market purchase price of approximately $14.34 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7 million. Shares were repurchased in open market transactions under the Share Repurchase Program, including pursuant to written trading plans intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $335 million remaining under its Share Repurchase Program for the repurchase of shares.
ATM Program
During the fourth quarter 2023, the Company sold approximately 12.8 million shares under its ATM Program at a weighted-average market sales price of approximately $17.05 per common share and received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $218.6 million and proceeds net of offering costs of approximately $216.0 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $5.3 million remaining under its ATM Program for the issuance of shares. The Company used the proceeds from the sales of these shares to pay down borrowings on its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including hotel acquisitions, providing additional capacity for strategic growth while maintaining the Company's strong balance sheet.
Shareholder Distributions
During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid distributions totaling $0.24 per common share. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid distributions of $1.04 per common share for a total of approximately $238.3 million. On January 16, 2024, the Company paid a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share and a special cash distribution of $0.05 per common share, for a combined distribution of $0.13 per common share, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.
Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $15.91 on February 20, 2024, the current annualized regular monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%. While the Company currently expects monthly distributions to continue, each distribution is subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company's Board of Directors, in consultation with management, will continue to monitor the Company's distribution rate and timing relative to the performance of its hotels, capital improvement needs, varying economic cycles, acquisitions, dispositions, other cash requirements and the Company's REIT status for federal income tax purposes, and may make adjustments as it deems appropriate.
2024 Outlook
The Company is providing its operational and financial outlook for 2024. This outlook, which is based on management's current view of both operating and economic fundamentals of the Company's existing portfolio of hotels, does not take into account any unanticipated developments in its business or changes in its operating environment, nor does it take into account any unannounced hotel acquisitions or dispositions. Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change guidance, which is the change in Comparable Hotels RevPAR in 2024 compared to 2023, and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % guidance include properties acquired and announced for acquisition by year-end 2024 as if the hotels were owned as of January 1, 2023, exclude dispositions and assets held for sale since January 1, 2023, and exclude one non-hotel property leased to third parties. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership are not included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements, are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel, and have not been audited or adjusted. For the full year 2024, the Company anticipates its 2024 results will be in the following range:
2024 Guidance(1)
Low-End
High-End
Net income
$191 Million
$217 Million
Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change
2.0%
4.0%
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
34.6%
35.6%
Adjusted EBITDAre
$452 Million
$474 Million
Capital expenditures
$75 Million
$85 Million
|____________________
(1)
Explanations of and reconciliations to net income guidance of Adjusted EBITDAre and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA guidance are included below.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a quarterly conference call for investors and interested parties at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 23, 2024. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2024. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13743323. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,600 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 118 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
Apple Hospitality REIT Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: Funds from Operations ("FFO"); Modified FFO ("MFFO"); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"); Adjusted EBITDAre; Adjusted Hotel EBITDA; Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA; and Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure. FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA are not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Although FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as reported by other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms, the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful to investors when comparing the Company's results between periods and with other REITs. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) are provided in the following pages.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "target," "goal," "plan," "should," "will," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "strategy," and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to effectively acquire and dispose of properties and redeploy proceeds; the anticipated timing and frequency of shareholder distributions; the ability of the Company to fund capital obligations; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate pending transactions and implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions (including the potential effects of inflation or a recessionary environment); reduced business and leisure travel due to geopolitical uncertainty, including terrorism and acts of war; travel-related health concerns, including widespread outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases in the U.S.; inclement weather conditions, including natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires; government shutdowns, airline strikes or equipment failures or other disruptions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact the Company's business, assets or classification as a REIT. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In addition, the Company's qualification as a REIT involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Investment in real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,662,942 and $1,492,097, respectively
$4,777,374
$4,610,962
Assets held for sale
15,283
-
Cash and cash equivalents
10,287
4,077
Restricted cash-furniture, fixtures and other escrows
33,331
39,435
Due from third-party managers, net
36,437
43,331
Other assets, net
64,586
74,909
Total Assets
$4,937,298
$4,772,714
Liabilities
Debt, net
$1,371,494
$1,366,249
Finance lease liabilities
111,892
112,006
Accounts payable and other liabilities
129,931
116,064
Total Liabilities
1,613,317
1,594,319
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, authorized 30,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, no par value, authorized 800,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 241,515,532 and 228,644,861 shares, respectively
4,794,804
4,577,022
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,404
36,881
Distributions greater than net income
(1,491,227)
(1,435,508)
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,323,981
3,178,395
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$4,937,298
$4,772,714
____________________
Note: The Consolidated Balance Sheets and corresponding footnotes can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, (Unaudited)
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Room
$
282,475
$
273,150
$
1,226,159
$
1,139,436
Food and beverage
14,936
13,657
56,968
46,010
Other
15,045
12,314
60,673
52,971
Total revenue
312,456
299,121
1,343,800
1,238,417
Expenses:
Hotel operating expense:
Operating
83,311
79,137
332,714
300,852
Hotel administrative
28,138
26,685
114,071
105,396
Sales and marketing
28,132
26,262
117,538
104,756
Utilities
11,151
10,791
47,422
45,017
Repair and maintenance
16,960
15,261
65,412
58,729
Franchise fees
13,908
12,886
59,315
53,901
Management fees
9,737
9,875
44,253
41,830
Total hotel operating expense
191,337
180,897
780,725
710,481
Property taxes, insurance and other
17,960
16,397
79,307
72,907
General and administrative
12,761
12,248
47,401
42,464
Loss on impairment of depreciable real estate assets
5,644
26,175
5,644
26,175
Depreciation and amortization
45,844
45,916
183,242
181,697
Total expense
273,546
281,633
1,096,319
1,033,724
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
-
1,785
Operating income
38,910
17,488
247,481
206,478
Interest and other expense, net
(17,884
)
(14,948
)
(68,857
)
(59,733
)
Income before income taxes
21,026
2,540
178,624
146,745
Income tax expense
(261
)
(228
)
(1,135
)
(1,940
)
Net income
$
20,765
$
2,312
$
177,489
$
144,805
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Interest rate derivatives
(17,007
)
(1,473
)
(16,477
)
52,389
Comprehensive income
$
3,758
$
839
$
161,012
$
197,194
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.09
$
0.01
$
0.77
$
0.63
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
230,000
228,811
229,329
228,946
____________________
Note: The Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income and corresponding footnotes can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics and Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Operating income (Actual)
$38,910
$17,488
122.5%
$247,481
$206,478
19.9%
Operating margin % (Actual)
12.5%
5.8%
670 bps
18.4%
16.7%
170 bps
Comparable Hotels Total Revenue
$314,913
$306,561
2.7%
$1,374,694
$1,280,379
7.4%
Comparable Hotels Total Operating Expenses
$211,246
$200,922
5.1%
$874,615
$802,503
9.0%
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$103,667
$105,639
(1.9%)
$500,079
$477,876
4.6%
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
32.9%
34.5%
(160 bps)
36.4%
37.3%
(90 bps)
ADR (Comparable Hotels)
$150.72
$146.99
2.5%
$156.55
$149.62
4.6%
Occupancy (Comparable Hotels)
69.7%
69.8%
(0.1%)
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
RevPAR (Comparable Hotels)
$105.01
$102.56
2.4%
$116.23
$108.67
7.0%
ADR (Actual)
$149.88
$147.30
1.8%
$155.76
$149.36
4.3%
Occupancy (Actual)
69.6%
69.7%
(0.1%)
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
RevPAR (Actual)
$104.27
$102.71
1.5%
$115.60
$108.45
6.6%
Reconciliation to Actual Results
Total Revenue (Actual)
$312,456
$299,121
$1,343,800
$1,238,417
Revenue from acquisitions prior to ownership
6,826
14,790
50,308
66,913
Revenue from dispositions/assets held for sale
(2,242)
(1,964)
(9,552)
(9,617)
Revenue from non-hotel property
(2,127)
(5,386)
(9,862)
(15,334)
Comparable Hotels Total Revenue
$314,913
$306,561
$1,374,694
$1,280,379
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (AHEBITDA) (Actual) (1)
$101,738
$101,962
$481,892
$455,579
AHEBITDA from acquisitions prior to ownership
2,711
6,036
21,336
27,472
AHEBITDA from dispositions/assets held for sale
(782)
(808)
(3,723)
(3,606)
AHEBITDA from non-hotel property (2)
-
(1,551)
574
(1,569)
Comparable Hotels AHEBITDA
$103,667
$105,639
$500,079
$477,876
|____________________
(1)
Represents the Company's actual Adjusted Hotel EBITDA which excludes Adjusted EBITDAre from its non-hotel property, the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York, for the second half of 2023, subsequent to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations.
(2)
Represents Adjusted Hotel EBITDA from the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York prior to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations in the first half of 2023.
|Note: Comparable Hotels is defined as the 223 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2023, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership, and for dispositions and assets held for sale, results have been excluded for the Company's period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company's ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the following pages.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Quarterly Operating Metrics and Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except statistical data)
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Operating income (Actual)
$32,835
$80,745
$75,410
$17,488
$49,247
$83,029
$76,295
$38,910
Operating margin % (Actual)
12.6%
23.9%
22.1%
5.8%
15.8%
23.0%
21.3%
12.5%
Comparable Hotels Total Revenue
$271,328
$349,791
$352,699
$306,561
$321,939
$370,801
$367,041
$314,913
Comparable Hotels Total Operating Expenses
177,579
206,527
217,475
200,922
208,370
224,755
230,244
211,246
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$93,749
$143,264
$135,224
$105,639
$113,569
$146,046
$136,797
$103,667
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
34.6%
41.0%
38.3%
34.5%
35.3%
39.4%
37.3%
32.9%
ADR (Comparable Hotels)
$137.77
$153.90
$158.01
$146.99
$153.39
$161.24
$159.99
$150.72
Occupancy (Comparable Hotels)
67.3%
77.7%
75.7%
69.8%
72.1%
78.1%
77.2%
69.7%
RevPAR (Comparable Hotels)
$92.68
$119.64
$119.57
$102.56
$110.60
$125.87
$123.44
$105.01
ADR (Actual)
$137.03
$153.35
$157.91
$147.30
$152.01
$160.98
$159.36
$149.88
Occupancy (Actual)
67.1%
77.9%
75.7%
69.7%
72.0%
78.2%
77.1%
69.6%
RevPAR (Actual)
$91.98
$119.41
$119.52
$102.71
$109.46
$125.96
$122.91
$104.27
Reconciliation to Actual Results
Total Revenue (Actual)
$260,478
$337,668
$341,150
$299,121
$311,454
$361,630
$358,260
$312,456
Revenue from acquisitions prior to ownership
14,445
18,982
18,696
14,790
15,037
14,856
13,589
6,826
Revenue from dispositions/assets held for sale
(1,650)
(3,065)
(2,938)
(1,964)
(1,709)
(2,805)
(2,796)
(2,242)
Revenue from non-hotel property
(1,945)
(3,794)
(4,209)
(5,386)
(2,843)
(2,880)
(2,012)
(2,127)
Comparable Hotels Total Revenue
$271,328
$349,791
$352,699
$306,561
$321,939
$370,801
$367,041
$314,913
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (AHEBITDA) (Actual) (1)
$87,936
$136,515
$129,166
$101,962
$106,749
$141,244
$132,161
$101,738
AHEBITDA from acquisitions prior to ownership
5,228
8,347
7,861
6,036
6,493
6,286
5,846
2,711
AHEBITDA from dispositions/assets held for sale
(336)
(1,276)
(1,186)
(808)
(469)
(1,262)
(1,210)
(782)
AHEBITDA from non-hotel property (2)
921
(322)
(617)
(1,551)
796
(222)
-
-
Comparable Hotels AHEBITDA
$93,749
$143,264
$135,224
$105,639
$113,569
$146,046
$136,797
$103,667
|____________________
(1)
Represents the Company's actual Adjusted Hotel EBITDA which excludes Adjusted EBITDAre from its non-hotel property, the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York, for the second half of 2023, subsequent to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations.
(2)
Represents Adjusted Hotel EBITDA from the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York prior to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations in the first half of 2023.
|Note: Comparable Hotels is defined as the 223 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2023, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership, and for dispositions and assets held for sale, results have been excluded for the Company's period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company's ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the following pages.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Same Store Hotels Operating Metrics and Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Operating income (Actual)
$38,910
$17,488
122.5%
$247,481
$206,478
19.9%
Operating margin % (Actual)
12.5%
5.8%
670 bps
18.4%
16.7%
170 bps
Same Store Hotels Total Revenue
$296,579
$289,404
2.5%
$1,297,589
$1,211,099
7.1%
Same Store Hotels Total Operating Expenses
200,717
190,987
5.1%
830,700
761,881
9.0%
Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$95,862
$98,417
(2.6%)
$466,889
$449,218
3.9%
Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
32.3%
34.0%
(170 bps)
36.0%
37.1%
(110 bps)
ADR (Same Store Hotels)
$149.27
$146.17
2.1%
$155.44
$149.03
4.3%
Occupancy (Same Store Hotels)
69.7%
69.7%
0.0%
74.3%
72.6%
2.3%
RevPAR (Same Store Hotels)
$104.03
$101.91
2.1%
$115.44
$108.22
6.7%
ADR (Actual)
$149.88
$147.30
1.8%
$155.76
$149.36
4.3%
Occupancy (Actual)
69.6%
69.7%
(0.1%)
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
RevPAR (Actual)
$104.27
$102.71
1.5%
$115.60
$108.45
6.6%
Reconciliation to Actual Results
Total Revenue (Actual)
$312,456
$299,121
$1,343,800
$1,238,417
Revenue from acquisitions
(11,508)
(2,367)
(26,797)
(2,367)
Revenue from dispositions/assets held for sale
(2,242)
(1,964)
(9,552)
(9,617)
Revenue from non-hotel property
(2,127)
(5,386)
(9,862)
(15,334)
Same Store Hotels Total Revenue
$296,579
$289,404
$1,297,589
$1,211,099
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (AHEBITDA) (Actual) (1)
$101,738
$101,962
$481,892
$455,579
AHEBITDA from acquisitions
(5,094)
(1,186)
(11,854)
(1,186)
AHEBITDA from dispositions/assets held for sale
(782)
(808)
(3,723)
(3,606)
AHEBITDA from non-hotel property (2)
-
(1,551)
574
(1,569)
Same Store Hotels AHEBITDA
$95,862
$98,417
$466,889
$449,218
|____________________
(1)
Represents the Company's actual Adjusted Hotel EBITDA which excludes Adjusted EBITDAre from its non-hotel property, the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York, for the second half of 2023, subsequent to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations.
(2)
Represents Adjusted Hotel EBITDA from the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York prior to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations in the first half of 2023.
|Note: Same Store Hotels is defined as the 215 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of January 1, 2022, and during the entirety of the periods being compared, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. This information has not been audited.
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the following pages.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Same Store Hotels Quarterly Operating Metrics and Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except statistical data)
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Operating income (Actual)
$32,835
$80,745
$75,410
$17,488
$49,247
$83,029
$76,295
$38,910
Operating margin % (Actual)
12.6%
23.9%
22.1%
5.8%
15.8%
23.0%
21.3%
12.5%
Same Store Hotels Total Revenue
$256,883
$330,809
$334,003
$289,404
$303,611
$350,676
$346,723
$296,579
Same Store Hotels Total Operating Expenses
168,362
195,892
206,640
190,987
197,594
213,608
218,781
200,717
Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$88,521
$134,917
$127,363
$98,417
$106,017
$137,068
$127,942
$95,862
Same Store Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %
34.5%
40.8%
38.1%
34.0%
34.9%
39.1%
36.9%
32.3%
ADR (Same Store Hotels)
$137.33
$153.21
$157.58
$146.17
$152.32
$160.25
$159.05
$149.27
Occupancy (Same Store Hotels)
67.3%
77.8%
75.6%
69.7%
72.1%
78.2%
77.1%
69.7%
RevPAR (Same Store Hotels)
$92.40
$119.17
$119.18
$101.91
$109.81
$125.26
$122.66
$104.03
ADR (Actual)
$137.03
$153.35
$157.91
$147.30
$152.01
$160.98
$159.36
$149.88
Occupancy (Actual)
67.1%
77.9%
75.7%
69.7%
72.0%
78.2%
77.1%
69.6%
RevPAR (Actual)
$91.98
$119.41
$119.52
$102.71
$109.46
$125.96
$122.91
$104.27
Reconciliation to Actual Results
Total Revenue (Actual)
$260,478
$337,668
$341,150
$299,121
$311,454
$361,630
$358,260
$312,456
Revenue from acquisitions
-
-
-
(2,367)
(3,291)
(5,269)
(6,729)
(11,508)
Revenue from dispositions/assets held for sale
(1,650)
(3,065)
(2,938)
(1,964)
(1,709)
(2,805)
(2,796)
(2,242)
Revenue from non-hotel property
(1,945)
(3,794)
(4,209)
(5,386)
(2,843)
(2,880)
(2,012)
(2,127)
Same Store Hotels Total Revenue
$256,883
$330,809
$334,003
$289,404
$303,611
$350,676
$346,723
$296,579
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (AHEBITDA) (Actual) (1)
$87,936
$136,515
$129,166
$101,962
$106,749
$141,244
$132,161
$101,738
AHEBITDA from acquisitions
-
-
-
(1,186)
(1,059)
(2,692)
(3,009)
(5,094)
AHEBITDA from dispositions/assets held for sale
(336)
(1,276)
(1,186)
(808)
(469)
(1,262)
(1,210)
(782)
AHEBITDA from non-hotel property (2)
921
(322)
(617)
(1,551)
796
(222)
-
-
Same Store Hotels AHEBITDA
$88,521
$134,917
$127,363
$98,417
$106,017
$137,068
$127,942
$95,862
|____________________
(1)
Represents the Company's actual Adjusted Hotel EBITDA which excludes Adjusted EBITDAre from its non-hotel property, the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York, for the second half of 2023, subsequent to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations.
(2)
Represents Adjusted Hotel EBITDA from the Company's independent boutique hotel in New York, New York prior to its lease to a third-party hotel operator for all hotel operations in the first half of 2023.
|Note: Same Store Hotels is defined as the 215 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of January 1, 2022, and during the entirety of the periods being compared, and excludes one non-hotel property leased to third parties. This information has not been audited.
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the following pages.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it helps the Company and its investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the Company by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization). In addition, certain covenants included in the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness use EBITDA, as defined in the specific credit agreement, as a measure of financial compliance.
In addition to EBITDA, the Company also calculates and presents EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), which defines EBITDAre as EBITDA, excluding gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets (including gains and losses from change in control), plus real estate related impairments, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. The Company presents EBITDAre because it believes that it provides further useful information to investors in comparing its operating performance between periods and between REITs that report EBITDAre using the Nareit definition.
The Company also considers the exclusion of non-cash straight-line operating ground lease expense from EBITDAre useful, as this expense does not reflect the underlying performance of the related hotels (Adjusted EBITDAre).
The Company further excludes actual corporate-level general and administrative expense for the Company as well as Adjusted EBITDAre from its non-hotel property from Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted Hotel EBITDA) to isolate property-level operational performance over which the Company's hotel operators have direct control. The Company believes Adjusted Hotel EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance and it is used by management to measure the performance of the Company's hotels and effectiveness of the operators of the hotels.
The following table reconciles the Company's GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA on a quarterly basis for 2022 and 2023:
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Net income
$18,002
$65,345
$59,146
$2,312
$32,923
$65,289
$58,512
$20,765
Depreciation and amortization
45,324
45,322
45,135
45,916
45,906
45,994
45,498
45,844
Amortization of favorable and unfavorable operating leases, net
99
103
97
97
97
85
99
102
Interest and other expense, net
14,654
15,198
14,933
14,948
16,004
17,499
17,470
17,884
Income tax expense
179
202
1,331
228
320
241
313
261
EBITDA
78,258
126,170
120,642
63,501
95,250
129,108
121,892
84,856
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
(1,785)
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on impairment of depreciable real estate assets
-
-
-
26,175
-
-
-
5,644
EBITDAre
78,258
126,170
118,857
89,676
95,250
129,108
121,892
90,500
Non-cash straight-line operating ground lease expense
40
38
38
38
38
36
35
36
Adjusted EBITDAre
78,298
126,208
118,895
89,714
95,288
129,144
121,927
90,536
General and administrative expense
9,638
10,307
10,271
12,248
11,461
12,100
11,079
12,761
Adjusted EBITDAre from non-hotel property (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(845)
(1,559)
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$87,936
$136,515
$129,166
$101,962
$106,749
$141,244
$132,161
$101,738
(1)
Non-hotel property only includes the results of one hotel in New York, New York that is leased to a third-party hotel operator. This property's Adjusted EBITDAre results are not included in Adjusted Hotel EBITDA starting in the second half of 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and MFFO
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The Company calculates and presents FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets (including gains and losses from change in control), extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, and the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and impairments, and adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations. The Company further believes that by excluding the effects of these items, FFO is useful to investors in comparing its operating performance between periods and between REITs that report FFO using the Nareit definition. FFO as presented by the Company is applicable only to its common shareholders, but does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.
The Company calculates MFFO by further adjusting FFO for the exclusion of amortization of finance ground lease assets, amortization of favorable and unfavorable operating leases, net and non-cash straight-line operating ground lease expense, as these expenses do not reflect the underlying performance of the related hotels. The Company presents MFFO when evaluating its performance because it believes that it provides further useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance.
The following table reconciles the Company's GAAP net income to FFO and MFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$20,765
$2,312
$177,489
$144,805
Depreciation of real estate owned
45,080
45,152
180,185
178,641
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
-
(1,785)
Loss on impairment of depreciable real estate assets
5,644
26,175
5,644
26,175
Funds from operations
71,489
73,639
363,318
347,836
Amortization of finance ground lease assets
760
760
3,038
3,038
Amortization of favorable and unfavorable operating leases, net
102
97
383
396
Non-cash straight-line operating ground lease expense
36
38
145
154
Modified funds from operations
$72,387
$74,534
$366,884
$351,424
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
2024 Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The guidance of net income, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (and all other guidance given) are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forecasts. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forecasts are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the expectations will be achieved or that the results will not be materially different. Risks that may affect these assumptions and forecasts include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in political, economic, competitive and specific market conditions; the amount and timing of announced or future acquisitions and dispositions of hotel properties; the level of capital expenditures may change significantly, which will directly affect the level of depreciation expense, interest expense and net income; the amount and timing of debt repayments may change significantly based on market conditions, which will directly affect the level of interest expense and net income; the amount and timing of transactions involving the Company's common stock may change based on market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business described herein and in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The following table reconciles the Company's GAAP net income guidance to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024:
Year Ending December 31, 2024
Low-End
High-End
Net income
$190,707
$216,932
Depreciation and amortization
186,000
183,000
Amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases, net
408
408
Interest and other expense, net
74,000
72,000
Income tax expense
850
1,150
EBITDA and EBITDAre
$451,965
$473,490
Non-cash straight-line operating ground lease expense
135
135
Adjusted EBITDAre
$452,100
$473,625
General and administrative expense
37,500
42,500
AEBITDAre from non-hotel property (1)
(1,500)
(3,500)
Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$488,100
$512,625
AHEBITDA from acquisitions prior to ownership(2)
-
-
AHEBITDA from dispositions(3)
100
125
Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA
$488,000
$512,500
|____________________
(1)
Represents Adjusted EBITDAre from one non-hotel property leased to third parties.
(2)
Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company's ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.
(3)
Represents AHEBITDA from two hotels prior to their disposition in February 2024.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2023
Fair Market
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Thereafter
Total
Value
Total debt:
Maturities
$
113,597
$
295,140
$
74,649
$
278,602
$
334,066
$
281,948
$
1,378,002
$
1,331,522
Average interest rates (1)
4.6
%
4.9
%
5.3
%
5.3
%
4.7
%
3.9
%
Variable-rate debt:
Maturities
$
85,000
$
225,000
$
-
$
275,000
$
300,000
$
85,000
$
970,000
$
967,761
Average interest rates (1)
4.8
%
5.4
%
5.8
%
5.9
%
5.2
%
3.6
%
Fixed-rate debt:
Maturities
$
28,597
$
70,140
$
74,649
$
3,602
$
34,066
$
196,948
$
408,002
$
363,761
Average interest rates
4.1
%
4.0
%
4.0
%
4.1
%
4.1
%
4.1
%
|____________________
(1)
The average interest rate gives effect to interest rate swaps, as applicable.
|Note: See further information on the Company's indebtedness in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Market
Three Months Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Top 20 Markets
Phoenix, AZ
10
78.1%
81.4%
(4.1%)
$153.32
$144.66
6.0%
$119.78
$117.77
1.7%
6.6%
Los Angeles, CA
8
79.7%
77.2%
3.2%
$182.14
$178.83
1.9%
$145.11
$138.00
5.2%
5.6%
San Diego, CA
7
70.7%
68.7%
2.9%
$171.25
$175.04
(2.2%)
$121.02
$120.21
0.7%
4.9%
Seattle, WA
4
78.4%
77.3%
1.4%
$178.22
$172.04
3.6%
$139.67
$132.91
5.1%
3.9%
Fort Worth/Arlington, TX
6
73.1%
74.6%
(2.0%)
$159.39
$155.33
2.6%
$116.58
$115.94
0.6%
3.7%
Orange County, CA
6
72.1%
73.1%
(1.4%)
$165.83
$162.08
2.3%
$119.55
$118.51
0.9%
3.6%
Richmond/Petersburg, VA
3
69.1%
63.6%
8.6%
$186.19
$180.66
3.1%
$128.70
$114.89
12.0%
3.2%
Chicago, IL
7
63.5%
64.7%
(1.9%)
$138.67
$136.69
1.4%
$88.02
$88.42
(0.5%)
3.0%
Portland, ME
3
75.7%
71.1%
6.5%
$191.01
$196.20
(2.6%)
$144.58
$139.42
3.7%
2.9%
Nashville, TN
5
70.6%
75.5%
(6.5%)
$171.57
$164.84
4.1%
$121.06
$124.40
(2.7%)
2.7%
Melbourne, FL
3
78.9%
83.7%
(5.7%)
$185.76
$176.30
5.4%
$146.57
$147.60
(0.7%)
2.4%
Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT
5
63.1%
66.5%
(5.1%)
$142.15
$136.47
4.2%
$89.75
$90.81
(1.2%)
2.1%
Las Vegas, NV
1
79.6%
75.6%
5.3%
$211.18
$185.32
14.0%
$168.21
$140.19
20.0%
2.1%
Miami, FL
3
89.0%
81.4%
9.3%
$156.70
$158.74
(1.3%)
$139.47
$129.20
7.9%
1.8%
Dallas, TX
5
66.0%
69.0%
(4.3%)
$134.67
$126.88
6.1%
$88.88
$87.51
1.6%
1.8%
Alaska
2
78.5%
85.8%
(8.5%)
$192.06
$168.58
13.9%
$150.73
$144.67
4.2%
1.6%
Washington, DC
4
68.6%
64.7%
6.0%
$139.14
$132.09
5.3%
$95.50
$85.41
11.8%
1.6%
Austin, TX
7
67.9%
71.5%
(5.0%)
$129.48
$129.64
(0.1%)
$87.91
$92.72
(5.2%)
1.5%
Houston, TX
6
65.6%
59.6%
10.1%
$113.64
$108.57
4.7%
$74.51
$64.71
15.1%
1.4%
Memphis, TN
2
62.6%
66.6%
(6.0%)
$194.48
$199.36
(2.4%)
$121.83
$132.87
(8.3%)
1.4%
Top 20 Markets
97
71.9%
72.0%
(0.1%)
$160.88
$156.20
3.0%
$115.62
$112.44
2.8%
57.8%
All Other Markets
Oklahoma City, OK
4
70.1%
65.0%
7.8%
$124.66
$130.91
(4.8%)
$87.40
$85.07
2.7%
1.4%
Atlanta, GA
3
70.0%
69.5%
0.7%
$162.61
$148.19
9.7%
$113.82
$103.03
10.5%
1.3%
Boston, MA
3
72.0%
69.9%
3.0%
$160.61
$154.27
4.1%
$115.69
$107.88
7.2%
1.3%
Alabama South
4
70.8%
67.4%
5.0%
$134.40
$129.03
4.2%
$95.14
$86.93
9.4%
1.3%
North Carolina East
4
64.8%
61.5%
5.4%
$128.26
$127.98
0.2%
$83.06
$78.73
5.5%
1.2%
Louisville, KY
1
69.4%
71.1%
(2.4%)
$161.28
$149.28
8.0%
$111.89
$106.13
5.4%
1.2%
Florida Panhandle
5
62.9%
61.6%
2.1%
$138.77
$136.60
1.6%
$87.28
$84.11
3.8%
1.2%
Birmingham, AL
4
70.0%
65.5%
6.9%
$138.73
$137.31
1.0%
$97.16
$89.99
8.0%
1.2%
Pittsburgh, PA
2
59.1%
57.8%
2.2%
$177.44
$168.43
5.3%
$104.95
$97.34
7.8%
1.1%
Alabama North
4
66.8%
78.3%
(14.7%)
$143.17
$130.49
9.7%
$95.66
$102.16
(6.4%)
1.1%
Newark, NJ
2
81.7%
75.4%
8.4%
$172.55
$169.12
2.0%
$140.95
$127.43
10.6%
1.1%
San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA
1
75.7%
78.4%
(3.4%)
$177.98
$184.50
(3.5%)
$134.69
$144.59
(6.8%)
1.1%
Indiana North
3
52.8%
55.3%
(4.5%)
$165.97
$173.95
(4.6%)
$87.67
$96.26
(8.9%)
1.1%
Tucson, AZ
3
80.9%
81.0%
(0.1%)
$112.70
$106.72
5.6%
$91.14
$86.49
5.4%
1.1%
Fort Lauderdale, FL
2
79.7%
79.5%
0.3%
$148.03
$145.46
1.8%
$117.97
$115.63
2.0%
1.0%
Denver, CO
3
62.5%
63.0%
(0.8%)
$147.59
$137.70
7.2%
$92.19
$86.77
6.2%
1.0%
Syracuse, NY
2
66.0%
70.9%
(6.9%)
$177.47
$176.89
0.3%
$117.21
$125.49
(6.6%)
1.0%
Knoxville, TN
3
75.0%
67.9%
10.5%
$133.30
$128.53
3.7%
$99.98
$87.31
14.5%
1.0%
New Orleans, LA
1
66.6%
52.4%
27.1%
$210.61
$223.14
(5.6%)
$140.24
$116.99
19.9%
1.0%
Omaha, NE
4
55.3%
62.2%
(11.1%)
$120.97
$123.95
(2.4%)
$66.89
$77.11
(13.3%)
0.9%
Kansas City, MO
4
66.5%
65.6%
1.4%
$126.53
$122.52
3.3%
$84.13
$80.36
4.7%
0.9%
Madison, WI
1
55.6%
56.1%
(0.9%)
$221.22
$191.47
15.5%
$122.97
$107.39
14.5%
0.9%
Orlando, FL
3
71.8%
79.7%
(9.9%)
$115.88
$120.79
(4.1%)
$83.18
$96.26
(13.6%)
0.9%
Philadelphia, PA
3
65.0%
67.8%
(4.1%)
$138.78
$136.80
1.4%
$90.20
$92.76
(2.8%)
0.9%
Virginia Area
1
68.1%
62.0%
9.8%
$186.75
$187.19
(0.2%)
$127.24
$116.09
9.6%
0.8%
Idaho
1
74.2%
67.4%
10.1%
$168.97
$171.33
(1.4%)
$125.38
$115.41
8.6%
0.8%
Saint Louis, MO
2
57.9%
54.4%
6.4%
$157.23
$157.17
0.0%
$90.98
$85.49
6.4%
0.8%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Market
Three Months Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
All Other Markets (continued)
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Texas West
1
94.6%
92.3%
2.5%
$138.23
$115.61
19.6%
$130.76
$106.67
22.6%
0.7%
Louisiana South
2
66.9%
69.0%
(3.0%)
$120.26
$119.04
1.0%
$80.40
$82.19
(2.2%)
0.6%
Tampa, FL
1
79.7%
85.9%
(7.2%)
$166.82
$196.38
(15.1%)
$132.96
$168.74
(21.2%)
0.6%
Long Island, NY
1
80.1%
84.1%
(4.8%)
$148.65
$150.18
(1.0%)
$119.03
$126.34
(5.8%)
0.6%
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA
4
58.9%
61.1%
(3.6%)
$122.37
$119.87
2.1%
$72.07
$73.26
(1.6%)
0.6%
Florida Central
2
68.1%
64.0%
6.4%
$150.76
$141.95
6.2%
$102.69
$90.85
13.0%
0.5%
Minneapolis, MN
2
61.8%
59.8%
3.3%
$150.60
$139.95
7.6%
$93.01
$83.66
11.2%
0.5%
Portland, OR
1
60.5%
60.5%
0.0%
$149.87
$150.76
(0.6%)
$90.73
$91.26
(0.6%)
0.5%
Jacksonville, FL
2
83.0%
79.8%
4.0%
$124.19
$122.65
1.3%
$103.12
$97.88
5.4%
0.5%
Sacramento, CA
1
73.2%
73.6%
(0.5%)
$167.21
$171.74
(2.6%)
$122.35
$126.40
(3.2%)
0.5%
Cleveland, OH
1
59.3%
54.7%
8.4%
$182.21
$170.64
6.8%
$108.00
$93.35
15.7%
0.5%
Columbia, SC
2
73.6%
75.6%
(2.6%)
$115.86
$120.66
(4.0%)
$85.24
$91.20
(6.5%)
0.5%
Bergen/Passaic, NJ
1
85.7%
90.7%
(5.5%)
$144.92
$130.08
11.4%
$124.22
$117.97
5.3%
0.4%
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
1
73.3%
76.3%
(3.9%)
$166.46
$162.37
2.5%
$122.02
$123.90
(1.5%)
0.4%
Macon/Warner Robins, GA
1
73.7%
80.0%
(7.9%)
$147.18
$138.03
6.6%
$108.50
$110.37
(1.7%)
0.4%
Detroit, MI
1
68.7%
62.8%
9.4%
$139.10
$135.63
2.6%
$95.51
$85.17
12.1%
0.4%
Inland Empire, CA
1
65.8%
80.2%
(18.0%)
$167.15
$184.75
(9.5%)
$109.91
$148.16
(25.8%)
0.4%
Mississippi
2
70.6%
70.1%
0.7%
$115.72
$113.98
1.5%
$81.72
$79.88
2.3%
0.4%
Baltimore, MD
1
53.9%
63.2%
(14.7%)
$156.60
$146.61
6.8%
$84.37
$92.69
(9.0%)
0.4%
Greensboro/Winston Salem, NC
2
68.5%
64.3%
6.5%
$133.10
$129.64
2.7%
$91.19
$83.37
9.4%
0.4%
Ohio Area
1
71.7%
70.7%
1.4%
$131.15
$121.13
8.3%
$94.03
$85.69
9.7%
0.4%
Palm Beach, FL
1
77.7%
65.6%
18.4%
$119.28
$139.36
(14.4%)
$92.65
$91.42
1.3%
0.4%
Savannah, GA
1
76.6%
83.1%
(7.8%)
$151.39
$155.07
(2.4%)
$116.02
$128.93
(10.0%)
0.3%
Central New Jersey
1
70.5%
64.2%
9.8%
$129.62
$120.19
7.8%
$91.39
$77.14
18.5%
0.3%
California South/Central
2
70.6%
71.5%
(1.3%)
$150.56
$148.19
1.6%
$106.33
$105.92
0.4%
0.3%
Charleston, SC
1
72.4%
69.9%
3.6%
$123.76
$118.00
4.9%
$89.54
$82.48
8.6%
0.3%
Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, NC
1
65.6%
67.9%
(3.4%)
$133.69
$131.10
2.0%
$87.69
$89.05
(1.5%)
0.3%
Chattanooga, TN
1
84.9%
72.3%
17.4%
$121.03
$121.19
(0.1%)
$102.71
$87.56
17.3%
0.2%
San Antonio, TX
1
77.4%
82.0%
(5.6%)
$99.35
$95.21
4.3%
$76.89
$78.02
(1.4%)
0.2%
Colorado Springs, CO
1
67.0%
64.6%
3.7%
$131.15
$131.47
(0.2%)
$87.92
$84.96
3.5%
0.2%
Utah Area
1
66.3%
70.1%
(5.4%)
$132.11
$128.55
2.8%
$87.60
$90.12
(2.8%)
0.2%
Iowa Area
3
55.9%
64.1%
(12.8%)
$122.95
$113.86
8.0%
$68.69
$73.01
(5.9%)
0.2%
Texas East
1
70.9%
72.1%
(1.7%)
$132.36
$114.80
15.3%
$93.83
$82.79
13.3%
0.2%
South Carolina Area
1
63.0%
67.4%
(6.5%)
$126.77
$134.35
(5.6%)
$79.83
$90.60
(11.9%)
0.2%
Charlotte, NC
1
67.8%
73.6%
(7.9%)
$100.38
$96.97
3.5%
$68.05
$71.39
(4.7%)
0.1%
Mobile, AL
1
65.8%
53.5%
23.0%
$108.50
$113.44
(4.4%)
$71.38
$60.74
17.5%
0.1%
Minnesota
1
63.8%
63.3%
0.8%
$105.76
$100.36
5.4%
$67.53
$63.49
6.4%
0.1%
Indianapolis, IN
1
57.0%
55.7%
2.3%
$125.17
$123.67
1.2%
$71.32
$68.83
3.6%
0.0%
Kansas
1
46.4%
51.6%
(10.1%)
$103.15
$100.75
2.4%
$47.88
$52.01
(7.9%)
(0.1)%
Cincinnati, OH
1
53.3%
57.2%
(6.8%)
$117.53
$115.80
1.5%
$62.60
$66.23
(5.5%)
(0.1)%
All Other Markets
126
67.6%
67.7%
(0.1%)
$140.65
$137.85
2.0%
$95.11
$93.34
1.9%
42.2%
Total Portfolio
223
69.7%
69.8%
(0.1%)
$150.72
$146.99
2.5%
$105.01
$102.56
2.4%
100.0%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Market
Year Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
Top 20 Markets
Phoenix, AZ
10
78.5%
74.4%
5.5%
$160.28
$143.19
11.9%
$125.89
$106.56
18.1%
5.9%
San Diego, CA
7
76.3%
75.0%
1.7%
$187.65
$178.93
4.9%
$143.23
$134.14
6.8%
5.6%
Los Angeles, CA
8
83.7%
82.8%
1.1%
$186.44
$180.58
3.2%
$156.14
$149.56
4.4%
5.3%
Seattle, WA
4
82.2%
81.2%
1.2%
$196.10
$180.27
8.8%
$161.26
$146.38
10.2%
3.9%
Orange County, CA
6
77.7%
76.1%
2.1%
$169.26
$164.10
3.1%
$131.55
$124.91
5.3%
3.5%
Portland, ME
3
76.0%
72.1%
5.4%
$221.55
$226.17
(2.0%)
$168.46
$163.07
3.3%
3.3%
Fort Worth/Arlington, TX
6
78.6%
78.1%
0.6%
$157.73
$149.15
5.8%
$123.94
$116.44
6.4%
3.0%
Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT
5
75.0%
73.6%
1.9%
$152.36
$141.40
7.8%
$114.22
$104.06
9.8%
2.9%
Nashville, TN
5
79.2%
78.7%
0.6%
$165.26
$164.51
0.5%
$130.87
$129.50
1.1%
2.8%
Chicago, IL
7
67.1%
64.1%
4.7%
$139.48
$134.08
4.0%
$93.60
$85.92
8.9%
2.6%
Richmond/Petersburg, VA
3
69.4%
65.2%
6.4%
$183.91
$177.67
3.5%
$127.59
$115.82
10.2%
2.4%
Melbourne, FL
3
82.8%
84.4%
(1.9%)
$191.47
$174.19
9.9%
$158.48
$146.96
7.8%
2.2%
Alaska
2
83.5%
88.9%
(6.1%)
$245.33
$215.48
13.9%
$204.77
$191.50
6.9%
2.2%
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA
4
73.7%
74.5%
(1.1%)
$172.57
$170.59
1.2%
$127.12
$127.16
0.0%
1.9%
Omaha, NE
4
66.6%
64.6%
3.1%
$149.43
$140.40
6.4%
$99.45
$90.63
9.7%
1.9%
North Carolina East
4
74.8%
70.7%
5.8%
$151.61
$151.30
0.2%
$113.43
$106.94
6.1%
1.8%
Miami, FL
3
88.5%
81.8%
8.2%
$159.70
$155.42
2.8%
$141.31
$127.14
11.1%
1.7%
Washington, DC
4
74.1%
70.1%
5.7%
$144.67
$132.38
9.3%
$107.24
$92.80
15.6%
1.6%
Dallas, TX
5
68.4%
66.7%
2.5%
$137.10
$128.48
6.7%
$93.79
$85.76
9.4%
1.5%
Austin, TX
7
72.2%
72.5%
(0.4%)
$125.53
$125.77
(0.2%)
$90.58
$91.19
(0.7%)
1.5%
Top 20 Markets
100
75.9%
74.0%
2.6%
$167.23
$159.31
5.0%
$126.94
$117.96
7.6%
57.5%
All Other Markets
Oklahoma City, OK
4
74.1%
65.9%
12.4%
$134.20
$137.53
(2.4%)
$99.44
$90.59
9.8%
1.4%
Las Vegas, NV
1
74.8%
72.9%
2.6%
$189.52
$169.35
11.9%
$141.79
$123.46
14.8%
1.4%
Alabama North
4
79.0%
81.3%
(2.8%)
$143.95
$128.51
12.0%
$113.74
$104.44
8.9%
1.4%
Florida Panhandle
5
68.8%
68.1%
1.0%
$143.37
$144.31
(0.7%)
$98.58
$98.34
0.2%
1.3%
Denver, CO
3
69.7%
71.4%
(2.4%)
$161.19
$146.78
9.8%
$112.33
$104.78
7.2%
1.3%
Memphis, TN
2
68.4%
66.6%
2.7%
$198.22
$199.14
(0.5%)
$135.65
$132.53
2.4%
1.3%
Birmingham, AL
4
76.8%
71.6%
7.3%
$142.63
$142.67
0.0%
$109.50
$102.17
7.2%
1.2%
Houston, TX
6
66.8%
60.5%
10.4%
$115.33
$106.48
8.3%
$77.01
$64.38
19.6%
1.2%
Alabama South
4
73.6%
72.1%
2.1%
$129.04
$124.70
3.5%
$94.97
$89.86
5.7%
1.1%
Atlanta, GA
3
71.2%
67.9%
4.9%
$166.02
$155.40
6.8%
$118.15
$105.48
12.0%
1.1%
Pittsburgh, PA
2
64.4%
59.8%
7.7%
$173.73
$173.15
0.3%
$111.91
$103.63
8.0%
1.0%
Orlando, FL
3
75.2%
74.4%
1.1%
$126.21
$124.79
1.1%
$94.94
$92.85
2.3%
1.0%
Fort Lauderdale, FL
2
81.1%
82.5%
(1.7%)
$153.13
$143.94
6.4%
$124.15
$118.68
4.6%
1.0%
Tucson, AZ
3
83.1%
80.0%
3.9%
$118.29
$110.97
6.6%
$98.33
$88.83
10.7%
1.0%
Syracuse, NY
2
74.3%
77.0%
(3.5%)
$175.45
$162.87
7.7%
$130.34
$125.44
3.9%
1.0%
Boston, MA
3
70.2%
73.3%
(4.2%)
$162.39
$147.28
10.3%
$113.99
$108.03
5.5%
1.0%
Kansas City, MO
4
72.1%
71.5%
0.8%
$129.42
$120.51
7.4%
$93.38
$86.15
8.4%
1.0%
Indiana North
3
60.9%
61.7%
(1.3%)
$153.47
$147.05
4.4%
$93.40
$90.73
2.9%
0.9%
Newark, NJ
2
78.9%
77.1%
2.3%
$169.73
$162.59
4.4%
$133.91
$125.44
6.8%
0.9%
Louisville, KY
1
74.6%
72.9%
2.3%
$176.85
$159.98
10.5%
$131.92
$116.55
13.2%
0.9%
Knoxville, TN
3
78.7%
76.5%
2.9%
$128.34
$118.39
8.4%
$100.98
$90.61
11.4%
0.9%
Philadelphia, PA
3
67.6%
65.7%
2.9%
$138.27
$132.32
4.5%
$93.52
$86.90
7.6%
0.9%
Saint Louis, MO
2
64.8%
65.1%
(0.5%)
$167.42
$165.26
1.3%
$108.55
$107.52
1.0%
0.9%
Idaho
1
77.8%
74.8%
4.0%
$180.78
$171.24
5.6%
$140.68
$128.06
9.9%
0.8%
Portland, OR
1
68.0%
62.8%
8.3%
$163.58
$167.55
(2.4%)
$111.20
$105.15
5.8%
0.7%
Madison, WI
1
63.4%
64.0%
(0.9%)
$193.19
$180.21
7.2%
$122.57
$115.25
6.4%
0.7%
Virginia Area
1
73.7%
76.5%
(3.7%)
$172.88
$163.18
5.9%
$127.33
$124.79
2.0%
0.7%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Market
Year Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
All Other Markets (continued)
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA
1
79.4%
82.6%
(3.9%)
$185.94
$176.33
5.5%
$147.66
$145.66
1.4%
0.7%
Minneapolis, MN
2
64.5%
62.7%
2.9%
$154.01
$144.30
6.7%
$99.37
$90.45
9.9%
0.6%
Louisiana South
2
68.4%
69.0%
(0.9%)
$126.01
$124.11
1.5%
$86.26
$85.62
0.7%
0.6%
Tampa, FL
1
82.7%
84.8%
(2.5%)
$182.91
$176.99
3.3%
$151.19
$150.13
0.7%
0.6%
New Orleans, LA
1
63.1%
58.9%
7.1%
$192.62
$210.89
(8.7%)
$121.61
$124.29
(2.2%)
0.6%
Long Island, NY
1
80.9%
82.0%
(1.3%)
$158.37
$160.07
(1.1%)
$128.19
$131.20
(2.3%)
0.6%
Texas West
1
96.4%
94.8%
1.7%
$131.74
$119.17
10.5%
$127.03
$113.03
12.4%
0.5%
Columbia, SC
2
80.5%
80.2%
0.4%
$120.33
$121.34
(0.8%)
$96.92
$97.33
(0.4%)
0.5%
Florida Central
2
77.2%
77.1%
0.1%
$141.02
$136.19
3.5%
$108.80
$104.97
3.6%
0.5%
Iowa Area
3
68.4%
69.2%
(1.2%)
$129.20
$117.20
10.2%
$88.35
$81.13
8.9%
0.5%
Jacksonville, FL
2
81.5%
82.8%
(1.6%)
$128.36
$122.82
4.5%
$104.66
$101.65
3.0%
0.5%
Sacramento, CA
1
76.8%
75.2%
2.1%
$164.54
$161.59
1.8%
$126.39
$121.51
4.0%
0.5%
Detroit, MI
1
70.2%
66.4%
5.7%
$146.59
$136.07
7.7%
$102.95
$90.38
13.9%
0.4%
Macon/Warner Robins, GA
1
79.9%
79.8%
0.1%
$148.63
$139.38
6.6%
$118.80
$111.19
6.8%
0.4%
Cleveland, OH
1
62.4%
59.1%
5.6%
$179.40
$165.46
8.4%
$111.91
$97.75
14.5%
0.4%
Inland Empire, CA
1
76.3%
80.7%
(5.5%)
$174.92
$187.91
(6.9%)
$133.40
$151.60
(12.0%)
0.4%
Ohio Area
1
76.2%
74.9%
1.7%
$133.98
$121.18
10.6%
$102.05
$90.78
12.4%
0.4%
California South/Central
2
75.1%
77.9%
(3.6%)
$156.09
$154.09
1.3%
$117.28
$120.02
(2.3%)
0.4%
Palm Beach, FL
1
74.9%
67.5%
11.0%
$140.85
$145.78
(3.4%)
$105.44
$98.47
7.1%
0.4%
Savannah, GA
1
79.9%
84.6%
(5.6%)
$159.38
$151.63
5.1%
$127.31
$128.33
(0.8%)
0.4%
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
1
75.3%
73.9%
1.9%
$157.63
$160.05
(1.5%)
$118.64
$118.27
0.3%
0.4%
Bergen/Passaic, NJ
1
90.0%
92.4%
(2.6%)
$137.90
$124.63
10.6%
$124.18
$115.14
7.9%
0.4%
Charleston, SC
1
81.1%
75.9%
6.9%
$130.97
$121.63
7.7%
$106.23
$92.30
15.1%
0.4%
Mississippi
2
71.1%
72.0%
(1.3%)
$119.55
$115.88
3.2%
$85.04
$83.38
2.0%
0.3%
South Carolina Area
1
76.4%
73.8%
3.5%
$157.62
$165.82
(4.9%)
$120.41
$122.34
(1.6%)
0.3%
Colorado Springs, CO
1
75.6%
71.1%
6.3%
$157.12
$156.27
0.5%
$118.80
$111.14
6.9%
0.3%
Central New Jersey
1
71.8%
63.4%
13.2%
$126.25
$123.32
2.4%
$90.70
$78.19
16.0%
0.3%
Greensboro/Winston Salem, NC
2
70.8%
68.3%
3.7%
$129.33
$123.53
4.7%
$91.54
$84.38
8.5%
0.3%
Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, NC
1
71.2%
71.1%
0.1%
$130.53
$121.74
7.2%
$92.94
$86.58
7.3%
0.3%
Baltimore, MD
1
62.7%
64.9%
(3.4%)
$142.74
$137.96
3.5%
$89.48
$89.49
0.0%
0.3%
Utah Area
1
69.3%
70.1%
(1.1%)
$139.15
$128.12
8.6%
$96.45
$89.79
7.4%
0.2%
San Antonio, TX
1
78.6%
83.9%
(6.3%)
$101.51
$101.65
(0.1%)
$79.74
$85.28
(6.5%)
0.2%
Texas East
1
77.3%
84.6%
(8.6%)
$128.19
$112.85
13.6%
$99.10
$95.44
3.8%
0.2%
Chattanooga, TN
1
87.3%
76.3%
14.4%
$118.00
$125.48
(6.0%)
$103.05
$95.70
7.7%
0.2%
Mobile, AL
1
68.2%
63.7%
7.1%
$116.77
$117.05
(0.2%)
$79.63
$74.60
6.7%
0.1%
Minnesota
1
69.6%
65.3%
6.6%
$108.57
$105.39
3.0%
$75.61
$68.83
9.9%
0.1%
Cincinnati, OH
1
63.7%
65.1%
(2.2%)
$131.28
$120.54
8.9%
$83.60
$78.44
6.6%
0.1%
Charlotte, NC
1
70.2%
74.3%
(5.5%)
$104.40
$96.39
8.3%
$73.26
$71.61
2.3%
0.1%
Indianapolis, IN
1
62.2%
56.4%
10.3%
$126.90
$124.25
2.1%
$78.88
$70.14
12.5%
0.1%
Kansas
1
52.9%
61.1%
(13.4%)
$109.58
$103.14
6.2%
$58.02
$63.00
(7.9%)
0.0%
All Other Markets
123
72.7%
71.3%
2.0%
$145.85
$139.97
4.2%
$105.97
$99.75
6.2%
42.5%
Total Portfolio
223
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
$156.55
$149.62
4.6%
$116.23
$108.67
7.0%
100.0%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Region
Three Months Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
Region
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
STR Region
East North Central
16
61.1%
61.6%
(0.8%)
$148.05
$144.29
2.6%
$90.50
$88.82
1.9%
6.1%
East South Central
27
69.8%
70.4%
(0.9%)
$149.06
$145.34
2.6%
$104.10
$102.32
1.7%
10.6%
Middle Atlantic
12
70.5%
70.7%
(0.3%)
$155.91
$151.20
3.1%
$109.96
$106.90
2.9%
5.4%
Mountain
25
72.5%
73.9%
(1.9%)
$150.83
$141.95
6.3%
$109.35
$104.95
4.2%
14.0%
New England
6
74.3%
70.6%
5.2%
$179.48
$179.97
(0.3%)
$133.28
$127.08
4.9%
4.3%
Pacific
33
74.0%
73.8%
0.3%
$173.66
$171.27
1.4%
$128.51
$126.48
1.6%
22.6%
South Atlantic
53
71.0%
70.4%
0.9%
$145.66
$143.61
1.4%
$103.36
$101.09
2.2%
21.2%
West North Central
17
59.0%
61.4%
(3.9%)
$130.13
$126.25
3.1%
$76.82
$77.47
(0.8%)
3.3%
West South Central
34
69.3%
68.6%
1.0%
$134.37
$131.17
2.4%
$93.06
$89.99
3.4%
12.5%
Total Portfolio
223
69.7%
69.8%
(0.1%)
$150.72
$146.99
2.5%
$105.01
$102.56
2.4%
100.0%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Region
Year Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
Region
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
% Change
YTD 2023
STR Region
East North Central
16
66.0%
63.8%
3.4%
$146.47
$139.14
5.3%
$96.61
$88.81
8.8%
5.7%
East South Central
27
76.1%
74.5%
2.1%
$149.02
$144.37
3.2%
$113.42
$107.55
5.5%
10.3%
Middle Atlantic
12
73.2%
71.3%
2.7%
$154.88
$149.50
3.6%
$113.42
$106.66
6.3%
5.0%
Mountain
25
76.4%
74.1%
3.1%
$156.82
$143.14
9.6%
$119.87
$106.07
13.0%
13.9%
New England
6
73.8%
72.6%
1.7%
$199.53
$195.00
2.3%
$147.16
$141.55
4.0%
4.2%
Pacific
33
79.1%
78.4%
0.9%
$186.04
$177.79
4.6%
$147.07
$139.38
5.5%
23.2%
South Atlantic
53
75.6%
74.1%
2.0%
$153.29
$147.88
3.7%
$115.92
$109.52
5.8%
22.0%
West North Central
17
67.1%
66.4%
1.1%
$141.48
$133.23
6.2%
$94.91
$88.43
7.3%
5.0%
West South Central
34
72.3%
69.9%
3.4%
$134.59
$130.48
3.1%
$97.29
$91.22
6.7%
10.7%
Total Portfolio
223
74.2%
72.6%
2.2%
$156.55
$149.62
4.6%
$116.23
$108.67
7.0%
100.0%
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics by Chain Scale
Three Months Ended December 31
(Unaudited)
Chain Scale/Brand
Occupancy
ADR
RevPAR
% of Adjusted
# of
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Upscale
AC Hotels
3
71.4%
70.4%
1.4%
$194.56
$183.79
5.9%
$139.00
$129.34
7.5%
3.3%
Aloft
1
72.3%
68.3%
5.9%
$171.43
$204.99
(16.4%)
$123.89
$139.93
(11.5%)
0.8%
Courtyard
35
67.1%
65.0%
3.2%
$152.13
$147.49
3.1%
$102.12
$95.90
6.5%
16.9%
Hilton Garden Inn
40
65.9%
67.9%
(2.9%)
$145.93
$144.37
1.1%
$96.14
$97.98
(1.9%)
16.5%
Homewood Suites
29
78.3%
76.9%
1.8%
$149.30
$145.37
2.7%
$116.87
$111.76
4.6%
12.3%
Hyatt House
2
63.0%
73.6%
(14.4%)
$153.60
$142.26
8.0%
$96.81
$104.71
(7.5%)
0.8%
Hyatt Place
3
76.2%
80.9%
(5.8%)
$147.62
$140.56
5.0%
$112.51
$113.66
(1.0%)
1.4%
Residence Inn
30
75.0%
73.9%
1.5%
$157.94
$155.33
1.7%
$118.39
$114.74
3.2%
16.3%
SpringHill Suites
10
69.7%
68.1%
2.3%
$155.98
$144.72
7.8%
$108.79
$98.56
10.4%
5.4%
Upscale Total
153
70.5%
70.1%
0.6%
$152.50
$148.61
2.6%
$107.46
$104.22
3.1%
73.7%
Upper Midscale
Fairfield
10
64.3%
67.8%
(5.2%)
$129.91
$130.09
(0.1%)
$83.54
$88.25
(5.3%)
2.6%
Hampton
36
67.0%
67.2%
(0.3%)
$149.43
$145.79
2.5%
$100.10
$97.91
2.2%
13.4%
Home2 Suites
10
71.8%
78.5%
(8.5%)
$155.53
$145.80
6.7%
$111.74
$114.50
(2.4%)
4.0%
TownePlace Suites
9
71.1%
71.0%
0.1%
$114.16
$115.33
(1.0%)
$81.14
$81.88
(0.9%)
2.1%
Upper Midscale Total
65
67.7%
69.3%
(2.3%)
$143.34
$139.92
2.4%
$97.09
$96.97
0.1%
22.1%