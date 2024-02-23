

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Friday after Standard Chartered reported a better-than-expected 19 percent jump in full-year profits.



Investors ignored survey data from GfK showing that U.K. consumer confidence dropped in February on weak economic conditions.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -21 in February from -19 in January. The score was seen at -18.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,694 after edging up 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Standard Chartered jumped 6.5 percent. The lender announced a $1 billion share buyback after posting quarterly earnings that beat estimates.



Aerospace and defense group Chemring dropped 1.2 percent after keeping expectations for fiscal 2024 performance unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken