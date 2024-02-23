iZafe Group launches Dosell version 3.0 and moves production

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") is pleased to announce the launch of Dosell version 3.0, the latest edition of our revolutionary medication robot, designed to optimize medication management for users worldwide. In connection with this launch, iZafe Group has also initiated a strategic move of its production to Central Europe in order to be able to scale up the production rate to larger volumes and shorten the delivery distances to existing partners.

The first production run of 1,000 pieces of Dosell version 3.0 has been successfully completed and delivered for the Dutch market, marking the starting point for this new and improved version. With, among other things, a more powerful processor and increased memory capacity, Dosell version 3.0 now enables a unified software platform regardless of geographical location or design of the sachet bag. This represents a significant improvement from previous versions that required extensive customization for each individual country and sachet type. In addition, the new version of Dosell 3.0 introduces several advanced features, including voice and expanded connectivity options, further improving the user experience and accessibility.

"The launch of Dosell version 3.0 is an important milestone for us. The new components in this version not only enable a higher and better performance of existing functions, but also open up a wide range of new and innovative functions in the future. All this, without significantly affect the production cost, thanks to the progress made in the component market since Dosell's first version was developed." Says Anders Segerström, CEO of Zafe Group.

This strategic investment in innovation and product development, together with the relocation of production to Central Europe, positions iZafe Group at the forefront of medical technology solutions. With Dosell version 3.0, iZafe Group can now offer an even more reliable and efficient medicine management solution, making it easier for users worldwide to take the right medicine at the right time.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

