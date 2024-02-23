

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computer security software provider Avast Limited will pay $16.5 million in a recently settled lawsuit for compromising consumers' privacy.



The Federal Trade Commission said that the UK-based cyber-security software company, which sold products to people that were supposed to protect their privacy online, actually compromised consumers' privacy and broke the law.



Since at least 2014, Avast collected a treasure trove of user information through its antivirus software and browser extensions without people's consent. This included information about their religious beliefs, health concerns, political leanings, locations, student loan application information, dating interests, financial status and adult sites.



FTC says Avast was tracking consumers' browser information and then selling it to more than 100 other companies through an affiliate called Jumpshot - without notifying people and getting their consent.



The FTC's settlement order prohibits Avast from misrepresenting how it uses the data it collects. Additionally, Avast will pay $16.5 million in redress to compensate people.



FTC noted that Avast made those privacy promises while trafficking in consumers' browser histories.



