

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) common stock for a purchase price of $62.50 per share in cash, or approximately $4.1 billion, expired on February 22, 2024. As of the expiration time, approximately 53,052,499 shares of RazyeBio common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the offer, representing approximately 86% of the issued and outstanding shares of RayzeBio common stock.



The companies expect the transaction to close on February 26, 2024.



