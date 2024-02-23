

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Joe Biden has announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war against Ukraine and the death of Opposition leader Aleksey Navalny.



These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment as well as Russia's financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents.



They will ensure that Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home, Biden said.



The Department of Commerce is imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine. The Biden administration is also taking action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues.



To deny Russia the resources necessary to support its war against Ukraine, Treasury is designating targets including a major cog in Russia's financial infrastructure; more than two dozen third-country sanctions evaders in Europe, East Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East; and hundreds of entities in Russia's military-industrial base and other key sectors.



Biden said he has directed his team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those who fight for democracy around the world.



Biden announced one of the toughest sanctions package on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died at a strict-regime Arctic penal colony far away from Moscow last week under mysterious circumstances.



Biden blames Putin for the shocking incident.



