Freitag, 23.02.2024
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: QDI
Tradegate
21.02.24
14:36 Uhr
114,00 Euro
-1,80
-1,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 17:38
Quest Diagnostics: Living Our Purpose - Ivelisse Lugo

Living our Purpose: This Patient Services colleague left an impression on a Quest patient of 30 years

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / As the Chairman, CEO, and President of Quest Diagnostics, Jim Davis receives plenty of messages from various customers, business partners, and patients. But a note he recently received caught his attention.

A Quest patient named Burton has been going to our Patient Service Center (PSC) in Ruskin, Florida, every three months for 30 years. One of his most recent visits was so memorable, he sent a letter over to Jim about his experience with Patient Services Representative Ivelisse Lugo.

Burton said he had "the most courteous and knowledgeable technician" draw his blood for his doctor's requirements.

"Ivelisse was so good I didn't realize she had taken my blood at all," Burton wrote.

The patient wanted to make sure that others knew of the "excellent job" Ivelisse was doing and looks forward to having her draw his blood again. "She is a fine example of the quality service Quest Diagnostics provides," Burton wrote.

Tina McCallister, Patient Services Supervisor, said Ivelisse recently transferred to her PSC location and came to her team from the Bradenton location.

She came to Quest through a temporary agency that Quest brought on in November. "She is an asset to my team for sure," Tina said.

The patient feedback Ivelisse received was an example of "The Quest Way" in action and a demonstration of the behaviors at Quest we value -Customer First, Care, Collaboration, Continuous Improvement, and Curiosity-our 5Cs.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
