

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, the Hamburg District Court announced the verdict of Aurubis AG's (AIAGY.PK) precious metals theft case which occurred in 2020.



The judges sentenced the main defendant to five years and ten months, and the former Aurubis employee to three years and six months in prison. The other defendants were given penalties of up to four years. Also, the judges set a damage penalty of around 10 million euros.



Aurubis CEO Roland Harings commented, 'The partly long sentences reflect the severity of the crimes and are sure to act as a deterrent to potential copycats in the future'.



The company intends to tighten its security to avoid theft or fraud in the future.



Currently, Aurubis's stock is trading at $34.80 on the Other OTC.



