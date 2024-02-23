Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Iveco Group N.V. updates its 2024 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 23rd February 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the earnings release for 2024 Q2 results is brought forward to 24th July 2024

The corporate calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes this update, is as follows:

DateEarnings releases/other events
17th AprilAnnual General Meeting of Shareholders
22nd AprilEx-dividend date (subject to the AGM's approval of the dividend distribution proposal)
10th MayResults for 1st quarter 2024
24th JulyResults for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2024
7th NovemberResults for 3rd quarter 2024

The 2024 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240223_PR_IVG_Updated_Corporate_Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c94612a9-f7e4-43de-9b83-48948569fd0c)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
