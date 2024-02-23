Iveco Group N.V. updates its 2024 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 23rd February 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the earnings release for 2024 Q2 results is brought forward to 24th July 2024

The corporate calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes this update, is as follows:

Date Earnings releases/other events 17th April Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 22nd April Ex-dividend date (subject to the AGM's approval of the dividend distribution proposal) 10th May Results for 1st quarter 2024 24th July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2024 7th November Results for 3rd quarter 2024

The 2024 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

